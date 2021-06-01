The Charles B. Yerger Boyertown American Legion Post 471 sponsored the 2021 annual Boyertown Memorial Day Parade.
The parade traveled west on Philadelphia Avenue and concluded at Fairview Cemetery for the Memorial Day Service to honor those who have served.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by William Knaup, Sergeant At Arms. The audience sang "Star Spangled Banner." The service included the Placing of the Wreaths at the Veterans Memorial.
Chaplain Mark Malizzi of Thunder Outreach provided the Invocation, Ronald Reagan’s "Fallen Heroes Speech" from 1986 and the Benediction. Speakers included William Johannessen of American Legion Post 471, Mayor Marianne Deery, and Commander Val Bartchak.
The American Legion Post 471 Firing Squad provided the Salute to Veterans.
The service concluded with "Taps" performed by members of Alumni Band.