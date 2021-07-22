The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicle’s first electric vehicle show — A “Current” Event — drew about 200 people to the museum parking lot to view examples of electric vehicles throughout several eras.
“There is, naturally, a lot of discussion in the world and news today about electric vehicles. There is a big misconception out there that electric vehicles are a relatively new concept,” said Museum Executive Director Kendra Cook. “The truth is that electric cars have been around as long as gasoline cars and their history is just as interesting and surprising.”
The Boyertown Museum is housed in one of the former Boyertown Auto Body Works factory buildings.
“Our early electrics are some of the most popular pieces in the Museum gallery. The Boyertown Auto Body Works also has its own story with electric vehicles — its Battronic Division was established to manufacture electric delivery vehicles. So our Museum is just a natural fit for an event such as this,” said Cook.
Two vehicles from the Museum’s own collection were on display: a 1919 Milburn Light Electric Opera Coupe, which just recently returned from being on exhibit at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, and a 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit.
Entropy Racing of Sacramento, Pennsylvania brought two of their electric vehicle sports racers, which are fully electric race cars that have raced at tracks all up and down the East Coast. Entropy Racing also brought their unique (if not electric) car hauler — a 1951 American LaFrance.
“We met (Entropy Racing) maybe a year ago and were so impressed with their electric race cars and all that they were accomplishing. We really wanted to find a way to work together on an event that would bring awareness to both our missions,” said Cook, talking about what inspired electric vehicle show. “Then, recently, one of our members suggested coming up with an event that could highlight the electric vehicles in the Museum’s collections. The staff basically put two and two together and felt that this was a great way to accomplish both.”
“Entropy Racing was a joy to work with and so eager to share and participate. We were floored at how quickly the two local Tesla groups —Pennsylvania Tesla Owners Club and Delaware Valley Tesla Owners Club —agreed to be a part and help spread the word,” she continued.
Cook said what made this a great event was the obvious enthusiasm of all the participants.
“I know that we just really enjoyed the vibe of all those who brought a vehicle to the show. It was like a party in our parking lot! Everybody was chatting, having a great time, enjoying the socializing. I think everybody there was there to learn and just kind of soak everything up,” she said.
“Of course, our friends at CDs Place Catering & Eatery and Mister Softee, along with our wonderful DJ Chuck Loggia, really made the event a party with great food and great music!” she added.
More than 30 Teslas were on display along with Nissan Leafs, a Chevy Bolt, and some Ford Mustang Mach Es.
“It just really exceeded our expectations as far as variety. We also, for the first time in over 20 years, displayed the Museum’s 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit. This car started out as a gasoline powered car (and built at the Westmoreland, PA Volkswagen plant) but was converted to electric by the Battronic Division of the Boyertown Auto Body Works — the BABW converted over 300 of these in the late 1970s and early 1980s.”
Also on display was a 1933 Thorne B2 Gas-Electric hybrid delivery truck, on loan from Jay Crist. This particular Thorne uses a Continental 16 horsepower gasoline engine to generate electricity to run a motor that powers the drive train.
“We were also fortunate to have on loan to us especially for this event a 1933 Thorne B-2 Gas-Electric delivery truck. An amazing piece of early hybrid technology!” said Cook. “We’re so thankful to Jay Crist, a wonderful friend of the Museum’s, for agreeing to bring this unique piece of history out to the show. It definitely attracted a lot of attention from those in attendance.”
Attendees also had an opportunity to learn more about electric vehicle history from several speakers throughout the day.
“We hope that visitors were able to learn some of the history of electric vehicles and how the cars of today are different from the early days of the industry,” she said.
Sam Fiorani, Boyertown Museum board member and automotive historian, gave a brief on the history and future of electric vehicles and later presented the history of the Westmoreland Volkswagen plant.
Entropy Racing Chief Engineer Charlie Greenhaus presented a brief overview of the electric vehicle sports racing program.
Robert Dare, former manager of engineering for Battronic and chairman of the executive board of the Boyertown Museum, explained the electric conversions conducted at the Boyertown Auto Body Works.
“I think there’s a lot of trepidation about electric vehicles, as well, because they’re ‘new.’ But with an event like this, with all the history and innovation on display in our lot, as well as hearing from our speakers, I think we were able to clear up some misconceptions, educate people a bit more, and give visitors a chance to ask questions of people who have studied this topic, or who have done some of the engineering, or who drive and utilize this technology on a daily basis,” said Cook.
Cook said that the Museum could not have had a successful event without the support of Entropy Racing, Pennsylvania Tesla Owners Club, Delaware Valley Tesla Owners Club, Jay Crist, and their amazing volunteers who staffed the event and who worked hours preparing vehicles for display.
“All of these people really went ‘all in’ on the EVent and we’re thankful to have each and every one of them,” she said.
The Boyertown Museum was also open for visitors to view several other electric vehicles on display in the Museum gallery, including a 1912 Commercial Truck Company flatbed used by Curtis Publishing of Philadelphia and a 1919 Detroit Electric, among others. Also on display in the Museum is the World War II exhibit, A Rosie Outlook: World War II and the Girls with a Star-Spangled Heart, now on display through September 2021.
There were also blacksmithing demonstrations in the 1872 Jeremiah Sweinhart Carriage Factory.
A 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 1965 by Paul and Erminie Hafer, the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, at 85 South Walnut Street in Boyertown, preserves and displays examples of Pennsylvania's road transportation history in the former factory buildings of the Boyertown Auto Body Works. More than 90 locally manufactured cars, trucks, carriages, bicycles, and motorcycles are on display, as well as two examples of roadside architecture — a 1921 cottage style Sunoco gas station and a 1938 Jerry O'Mahony diner.
The Museum is open seven days a week, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and AAA members, and ages 15 & under are free. The Museum exterior is currently under construction but remains open. For more information, call 610-367-2090 or visit www.boyertownmuseum.org.