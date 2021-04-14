Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 25: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
April 25: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion in the church and the 10:15 a.m. worship service to be held in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
Guidelines: We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
April 25: worship on this Fourth Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in the service and present the sermon. Our acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the 9 a.m. service will be Denise Hoffman. Confirmation will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Please wear a mask to class.
Guidelines: wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your own Bible if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
April 27: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center for their monthly meeting.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
April 25: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, worship will be at Calvary UCC at 9:30 a.m. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC!
April 24: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary will hold their Annual Spring Outdoor Flea Market, Bake Sale, Craft Show, and Basket Raffle. Vendor registration is available at: www.CalvaryUccBarto.com. Event is rain or shine.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
April 25: we will observe the fourth Sunday of Easter at the 9:30 a.m. service via livestream at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. The sermon text will be John 10:11-18. This is the story of Christ, the Shepherd. I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, 15just as the Father knows me and I know the Father. And I lay down my life for the sheep.
Community Clothing Rack: open on April 28 for shopping and on May 5 for donations of clothing. Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
Birdsboro
May 15: Free flower planting activity for children during the Street Fair at Main Bird Park in Birdsboro from noon until 5 p.m. All children may plant a flower in a cup which will be then wrapped in foil.
Vacation Bible School: will be June 20-24. Children age 4 through sixth grade will learn about the S parables that Jesus taught. A light dinner will be served from 6-6:30 p.m. Lessons are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. More information will be distributed to children at the Street Fair. For questions call 610-582-8167.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship: 10:30 a.m. and livestream via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed.
TLC Stitchers: meet Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join to do all kinds of stitchery. Any questions call Ruth Weiser 484-415-9743.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway. Call church office to have it mailed.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 each, supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project, available in church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male/female. Place in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Volunteers provide transportation: Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.