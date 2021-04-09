BOYERTOWN — The community is invited to Building A Better Boyertown's ribbon-cutting for its newly renovated office on Saturday, April 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the beginning of its Coming Out of Hibernation event.
Building a Better Boyertown is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the Boyertown community grow and thrive.
"Thanks to the generous help of some community businesses, they are helping BaBB to thrive!" Jillian Magee, Main Street Manager of Building a Better Boyertown, said in a release. "Over the past year, many people have renovated their properties due to being at home more often. BaBB decided that the office closure was the perfect opportunity to start making some renovations of their own. With the help of prominent businesses in the local community, the work was able to get started."
The updates entailed new office furniture, new lighting fixtures and electrical work, new paint on the walls, new carpeting, a new storage room, and a brand new conference room.
"The space looks fantastic — like a completely new office. The transformation from dark, cluttered cave to bright and welcoming space makes the office a joy to work and receive guests in," said Magee. "We are proud to be a hub of information for the community and now we can look the part."
BaBB sends "a big thank you" to Martignetti Construction Company Inc., RJ Electric, Denny Electric, Royer’s Flooring, A. Garcia Painting, Uline, Boyertown Public Library and the Boyertown Borough.
"We couldn’t have done this without the hard work and dedication of our local businesses."
For more information about Building a Better Boyertown, visit https://www.buildingabetterboyertown.org/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Boyertown.manager.