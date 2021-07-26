Tompkins VIST Bank and Classic Harley Davidson will host Food Truck Throw Down and Cow Pie Bingo, a fundraiser event for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The funds raised at this event will support research into neuromuscular diseases and allow children with Muscular Dystrophy to attend a virtual camp.
The day-long event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Classic Harley-Davidson, 983 James Drive, Leesport.
The day will start with a cow-themed Poker Run around Berks County followed by music and food truck fare. It will end with the Cow Pie Bingo, where a cow will wander around a life-sized enclosed bingo grid. The first square to receive the cow’s “deposit” will win the ticket-holder $500.
In attendance will be Scott Gruber, President and CEO of Tompkins VIST Bank and other bank staff; Classic Harley-Davidson staff; and local MDA Goodwill ambassadors.
The public is invited to purchase a ticket for one square for $20 or 3 squares for $50 at https://one.bidpal.net/cowpiebingo/welcome. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.