Cyclists converge on the rural roads of Northern Berks County for Friend, Inc. Community Services’ 12th Annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty Benefit Bike Ride on Aug. 14.
Held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, starting at the Rickenbach Learning Center on the Kutztown University campus, riders can choose from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding back roads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families.
“The name ‘Brake the Cycle of Poverty’ is a clever turn-of-phrase for our mission which is to assist in the development of self-sufficiency of our neighbors in need throughout Northeast Berks County,” said Friend Executive Director James Reece. “’Brake the Cycle’ is something that one might say to someone trying to ‘stop’ a bike. Well, we’re trying to ‘stop’ the cycle of poverty through education and direct assistance when needed.”
This charity event raises funds that aid the agency’s mission of supporting those in need throughout the northeast communities of Berks County, said Reece.
“Our hope is two-fold. The first is to raise money! Money funds our people and our programs, so we have to focus on that,” said Reece. “Secondly, and maybe more important, is to raise awareness: awareness of Friend, Inc. who we are, what we do and how we can help but also to raise awareness of the needs so prevalent in this rural portion of the county. Most human needs are universal but there is also an aspect of rural life that adds some interesting challenges.”
The funds are used to support Friend’s mission of helping those in times of need. Services include a client-choice food pantry, campus satellite pantry for Kutztown University students, and case management services which address food insecurity, money management education, assistance with utilities, rent, transitional housing, and referrals to outside agencies. Friend, Inc. is also the Kutztown home for Safe Berks, Family Guidance Center and Maternal and Family Health Services (WIC). Safe Berks will be present at the benefit bike ride event.
As with many other events amid the pandemic, last year’s benefit bike ride was held virtually.
“Meaning folks took the maps and did it on their own. Turnout, as one might imagine, was down from precious years, though we did manage to raise money,” he said.
Over the past six years, the event raised an average of $8,500. This year, Friend anticipates that number to grow to an estimated $10,000.
“We truly believe that the upside of this event in the years to come should be two to three times that amount,” said Reece.
About 150 to 175 riders will participate this year but that number is dependent on the weather, with many registering the day of the event. All ages participate and riders hail from Berks, Montgomery, Lehigh and Lancaster counties, as well as Philadelphia and even a few from Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
“We have four courses ranging from a challenging 62 miles down to a 10-mile fun-ride, which is perfect for families and those just beginning the sport,” said Reece.
The 62-mile Metric Century ride starts at 8 a.m., the 4-mile Rolling Course starts at 8:15 a.m., the 25-mile Moderate Hills Course starts at 9 a.m., and the 10-mile Family Course starts at 9:15 a.m.
“For the riders, this event provides an absolutely beautiful ride through some of the most compelling landscape in the eastern part of the state,” said Reece. “For the rest of us, this event (like most) involves a tremendous level of preparation. The amount of detail involved is a level beyond most though. Imagine a bike route that covers 62 miles and crosses all four open covered bridges in the county.”
The ride takes cyclists from Kutztown up to Dreibelbis Station Bridge down through Oley and back up to Kutztown.
“That is a ton of country to cover and each and every turn must be mapped; every single one.”
On the 62-mile course, there are 81 turns and each must be noted and input into the mapping. Beyond that each of these turns is reinforced with a physical sign pointing the riders in the correct direction; signs that must come down after the ride is complete.
“That occurs on all four routes. The execution of that level of detail is amazing to me.”
Reece said this is an all hands-on-deck event so, of course, all of the staff at Friend, Inc. is involved.
“However, we could not pull this off without our cycling champion Kevin Claypool who creates the routes, does the GPS mapping, and promotes the heck out of this labor of love for him. Oh, and he volunteers to do all of this!” he said. “We also count on a pool of dedicated volunteers who staff the registration booth as well as rest stops along the various routes.”
“Underscoring all of this are our corporate sponsors who provide valuable resources both financially as well as in-kind support.”
Kutztown Borough, East Penn Manufacturing, Dream Vacations, Fleetwood Bank, Homelight, Good Shepherd Physical Therapy, Tompkins VIST Bank provided financial support.
Rev. Dennis Ritter will offer a pre-race blessing for the safety of riders.
For the first time, mini table massages will be offered to participating cyclists by gift-in-kind sponsor Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage, Wyomissing. Owner Sandy Wagner, LMT, will perform 10-minute sports massages on a table for fatigued cyclists.
Betty’s Wraps will provide lunch for riders. Beer will be for sale by Saucony Creek Craft Brewery and there will be many vendors from the Kutztown Folk Festival.
“Our intent is that we grow this into a festival-like event in the years to come!” said Reece.
Check-in starts at 7 a.m. for the 62- and 40-mile rides and at 8 to 9 a.m. for the 25- and 10-mile rides. Cost is $35 individual registration fee ($45 day of event), and children under 12 will ride for free with a registered adult.
For more information about Friend, Inc. Community Services, Brake the Cycle sponsors, or to register online, visit https://www.friendinc.org/brake-the-cycle-of-poverty/. Registrations will be accepted through day of the event. Call 610-683-7791 for more information. For more information about Friend, Inc. visit www.friendinc.org.