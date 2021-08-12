The demolition of a home on Kutztown University’s campus makes way for the building of a new 13,250 square-foot facility to house The Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research.
“This state-of-the-art facility will include a 2,100 square foot performing space in addition to rooms dedicated to each of KU's specialized collections of rare marimbas, xylophones, vibraphones, bells, steel pans, and chimes,” said Jillian Lovejoy, director of communications of the Kutztown University Foundation & Alumni Relations.
The architect’s renderings of the project have been completed, and the KU Foundation is in the process of securing the necessary permits to begin construction. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Aug. 24.
The $6.4 million project included the recent demolition of the home on the building site.
“We initially looked into repurposing and renovating the house, but the project's scope outgrew the existing structure,” said Lovejoy.
The home was a former residence of the Esser family.
“Jacob and Jeanne Esser owned the home. Before his retirement in 1987, Jacob was publisher and third-generation owner of Kutztown Publishing Company and publisher of The Patriot,” said Lovejoy. “Prior to the demolition, the Esser family's relatives were contacted and had the opportunity to walk through the property for a final time.”
Lovejoy explained that the KU Foundation purchased the property in 1999, with the understanding that Jacob and Jeanne Esser would maintain residence until they passed away, in 2002 and 2010, respectively.
“It was always the Foundation's long-term plan to utilize the space to enhance KU's campus. The Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research is the perfect project for the location, being in such close proximity to Schaeffer Auditorium,” said Lovejoy.
Adjacent to this property is the original Esser House, located at 15205 Kutztown Road on the KU campus, which is now called the Boxwood House and currently houses the KU Women's Center and LGBTQ+ Resource Center.
According to Brendan Strasser of the Kutztown Area Historical Society, the Essers were associated with the Kutztown Patriot from the 1870s into the early 21st century, and several generations of Essers owned, managed, edited, and wrote for the weekly over many decades.
Of note, Strasser said Jacob Esser was the owner of Kutztown Publishing Company and publisher of The Patriot before he retired in 1987. His sister, Jane (Esser) Gottlund, was a long-time writer and correspondent who was listed on the masthead as assistant editor.
For more information about the KU The Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research, visit https://www.kuf.org/cmpr/landing and view renderings at https://www.kuf.org/cmpr/render.