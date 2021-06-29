The Exeter Community Library hosts a virtual conversation with the New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva 7 p.m. on July 15.
Exeter Library Presents: Daniel Silva will be held via Zoom. Planned in coordination with Silva himself, the program acts as a fundraising event for the library.
Silva has been called his generation’s finest writer of international intrigue and one of the greatest American spy novelists ever. Since his debut book, "The Unlikely Spy," released in 1997, all of Silva’s books have been New York Times and international bestsellers. His books have been translated into more than 30 languages and are published around the world.
Silva follows up his acclaimed #1 New York Times bestsellers "The Order," "The New Girl" and "The Other Woman" with this riveting, action-packed tale of espionage and suspense featuring art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon. In "The Cellist," the fatal poisoning of a Russian billionaire sends Gabriel Allon on a dangerous journey across Europe and into the orbit of a musical virtuoso who may hold the key to the truth about his friend’s death.
"The Cellist" is a breathtaking entry in Silva’s “outstanding series” (People magazine) and reveals once more his superb artistry and genius for invention — and demonstrates why he belongs “firmly alongside le Carré and Forsyth as one of the greatest spy novelists of all time” (The Real Book Spy).
The program will be moderated by Jamie Gangel, Special Correspondent, CNN. For those who would prefer to view the presentation at the Exeter Community Library, the library offers a watch party in the program room at 7 p.m. on July 15, allowing patrons to attend the program without the need for personal internet access. However, attendees are always welcome to view the program from the comfort of their own home if preferred.
Signed copies of "The Cellist" and an Exeter Community Library mug are provided with a $35 ticket purchase, whether attendees choose to participate in the program at the library or from their own homes. All proceeds benefit the Exeter Community Library.
To purchase a ticket for the event, patrons may visit the library in person to pay $35 via cash, check, or credit card; or they may visit www.berkslibraries.org/events/conversation-daniel-silva to pay via Venmo. One week before the event, paid registrants will receive an e-mailed link to the event.
The Exeter Community Library aims to serve the community as a center of learning, accessible recreation, practical tools, and nearly 500 free programs designed for children and adults to participate in throughout the year. For hours of operation, visit www.berkscountylibraries.org/exeter.