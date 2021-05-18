The Exeter Community Library, in partnership with Exeter Township, welcomes the public to enjoy the library’s seasonally-changing StoryWalk, sponsored in part by J.P. Mascaro & Sons and the Friends of the Exeter Community Library.
Throughout the summer, the StoryWalk will display the book “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson. The book is the featured title for Longwood Gardens’ Children’s Community Read program.
The StoryWalk itself is a fun, literacy-based installation designed for families to actively read together while enjoying the outdoors. Each page is displayed individually in a protective case over the course of the walk so the book can be read page by page over the entire trail.
The public opening on Saturday, May 29, starts at 10 a.m., no registration needed. Free children’s activities will continue until 2 p.m., though the trail itself is open year-round from dawn until dusk after May 29 and patrons are encouraged to visit. Patrons can expect a new book to be displayed starting in September.
Families who attend Saturday’s StoryWalk public opening can receive a backpack containing a variety of bird-related goodies and a copy of "Ruby’s Birds" by Mya Thompson. Backpacks are limited to one per family, while supplies last, and are best suited to children in kindergarten through second grade. Saturday’s participants may enter to win a pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens or a pass for 4 to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.
At the trail’s end, families will find another addition to the library’s grounds. Exeter Community Library Trustee, Christy Resh, and her family have generously donated a Free Little Library from which visitors may “take a book, share a book.”
The Exeter Community Library aims to serve the community as a center of learning, accessible recreation, practical tools, and hundreds of free programs designed for children and adults to participate in throughout the year. For information on any of the programs listed above or for hours of operation, visit www.berkscountylibraries.org/exeter.
The library also encourages visits to their Facebook page for regular updates, raffles, information on upcoming outdoor book sales, SummerQuest, Zoom log-in information for virtual programming, and more.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.