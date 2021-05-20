Two teams of business students from Fleetwood High School were selected as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge program.
During this school year, students in a Business Leadership class at Fleetwood Area High School learned leadership skills through Lead4Change, a digital leadership development platform that was created to help students become the best leaders they can be, announced Fleetwood High business teacher Kelly Ackerman in a release.
"Lead4Change gives students opportunities to learn outside the classroom by connecting with their community and putting their leadership skills into action through project management, decision-making, and teamwork," wrote Ackerman.
The Fleetwood business students in the class were divided into four teams and each selected a different service organization in the community with which to work.
"Their goal was to learn leadership through hands-on experiences in the classroom, while giving back to the community."
They had to create team names, plan activities and implement them while working together as a team. All work had to be documented and submitted through the Lead4Change platform by February to be eligible to the winter award recognition.
Two of the teams from Fleetwood were selected as winners.
The MOD team of Jared Burt, Jeffrey Davenport, Adam Knoll, Celeste Cook, Wyle Jost, Alex Kissinger and Christine Letterman raised money for the March of Dimes.
The Animal Kingdom team of McKenzie Heck, Catherine Annabel, Sarah Grim, Abigail Koehle and Brooke VanBilliard raised money for the Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown.
Only 31 teams in total from across the United States were selected as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge. Each winning team received a $500 charitable grant for their service organization.
Students in the winning teams received certificates and seniors received cords for graduation as part of their recognition for their leadership project.
"All of these students made a difference in their community while learning how to be better leaders and are so deserving of this recognition," wrote Ackerman.
The Lead4Change program was co-founded by David Novak, the retired chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands, Inc., one of the world’s largest restaurant companies, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. His passion is to make the world a better place by developing leaders at all ages through David Novak Leadership, his family’s Live a Life Foundation, Lead4Change, Global Game Changers, and the Novak Leadership Institute at the University of Missouri.
The Lead4Change program also includes a partnership with Future Business Leaders of America.
"This program is the nation’s leading and fastest growing leadership program to students in 6th – 12th grades that includes a framework for community service."