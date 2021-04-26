The Fleetwood FBLA chapter received a Gold Seal Award of Merit, placed 7th overall and ranked as the 5th best chapter in Pennsylvania at the PA FBLA State Leadership Conference virtual awards program on April 13.
FBLA students across the state competed virtually in business events between the end of February and early April.
Fleetwood's chapter received a Gold Seal Award of Merit, which is a designated given to only 40 chapters throughout the state of Pennsylvania. The chapter was also 7th place overall in the Big 33, which recognizes service hours logged by members and we logged roughly 420 service hours this school year. Lastly, the chapter was ranked as the 5th best chapter in Pennsylvania, recognized through the William Selden Outstanding Chapter Award.
The individual students who received awards were Sacha Joseph winning 4th place in Job Interview; Catherine Annabel, Abigail Koehle and Evangeline Crossley winning 3rd place in Introduction to Social Media Strategy; and Cassandra Batz, Jossalyn Galeassi and Taylor Clark winning 7th place in Community Service Project.
Joseph, Annabel, Koehle and Crossley are eligible to attend the 2021 virtual National Leadership Conference.