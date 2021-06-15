Each year, Fleetwood Girl Scout Cadette Troop 1956 uses some of their income from selling Girl Scout cookies to make the world a better place.
This year the troop contacted Keystone Villa in Fleetwood to offer their services to the senior living community. A suggestion was made to have the girls donate some flower arrangements for the Villa's Sparkly Supper.
The troop decided on a budget and also decided to get the supplies from the local area. They planned a trip to Esbenshade's Garden Center in Fleetwood.
The store manager, Carl, invited the girls to come in and gather supplies and he instructed them now to make the perfect arrangements.
The girls gathered supplies with some direction from the manager. They chose what pots they wanted and some soil and plants to go inside. The initial budget would allow them to make six planters, but with the help of the Esbenshade's manager, they were able to make nine planters.
The arrangements turned out absolutely beautiful. The residents at the Villa got a chance to see them when they were dropped off and they expressed their thanks to the Girl Scouts.
This is why Girl Scouts sell cookies. They troop earned their own money, they voted to donate some to give back to the community, they used their time to make it happen and they experienced the joy that their gift gives others.