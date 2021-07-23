Fleetwood Girl Scouts recently thanked their long time volunteers, Sue Yatsko of Fleetwood and Jill Birckbichler of Blandon for their service to the local Girl Scouts. Fleetwood Girl Scout Service Unit serves all the girls in the Fleetwood Area School District.
Birckbichler has been a volunteer for the Girl Scouts for 17 years. She had held many different roles but she is best known in the community as the girl placement coordinator and registrar. Birckbichler has been a registered Girl Scout for 26 years, including nine years as a girl member before she rejoined as an adult volunteer. Even after her own daughter graduated and moved off to college, Birckbichler remained committed to serving the Girl Scouts and their families.
Yatsko also held several roles in Girl Scouting including being a troop leader for 11 years. She was a registered girl member herself for six years so she knew how important the role of troop leader was. With 17 years of Girl Scouting, Yatsko committed herself to going above and beyond the troop leader role and she planned several Service Unit Camp experiences for all the girls of the Service Unit to enjoy together.
The Service Unit presented a usable wooden cutting board for these treasured volunteers to use and cherish. Folk Woodworking, in Fleetwood, did the beautiful engraving and creation of these gifts. Each board was engraved with their names and "THANK YOU for being such an IMPORTANT part of our story. Fleetwood Girl Scout Service Unit 2021."
While the local Girl Scouts will miss these volunteers at Girl Scout events, they are looking forward to bumping into these ladies locally.
They are not moving, they are just changing directions with how they spend their time.