Kylie Frain
Kylie is the daughter of Barry and Stacey Frain of Blandon. Kylie’s future plans include attending Kutztown University.
Kylie has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Film Club President, Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Art Honor Society (NAHS), NAHS President, Artifact, Sustainable Students and National Honor Society.
Also, Kylie has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in Girl Scouts for 13 years and volunteering at Helping Harvest and the Fleetwood Library.
Kylie states that she admires director, Chole Zhao because she a huge inspiration for her. Kylie said that Chole is the second woman and the first woman of color to ever win best director at the Oscars. During her speech, she told a story about how she and her father used to recite Chinese poems to each other. She spoke about one that began with 人之初，性本善 which translates to people at birth are inherently good. She believes in looking at the good in others and appreciating the small lovely moments in life. Kylie stated that she couldn't agree more.
Sacha Joseph
Sacha is the daughter of Kate Clair of Fleetwood. Sacha’s future plans include attending Lehigh University and enrolling in ROTC to pursue a career in law.
Sacha has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Yearbook, Interact Club, Soccer, Relay for Life, Class Vice President, Model UN, Sustainable Students, Academic Challenge, and Blood Drive Coordinator.
Also, Kylie has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering at Breakfast Brothers Community Breakfast, Soccer Referee for youth program for Evergreen Soccer Club, and Helping Harvest Food Bank.
Sacha states that she admires David Googins. One of the main reason she admires him is because of the positive role model in the military and spreads a message of intense dedication, personal accountability and overcoming diversity. She also acclaims he motivates many and stands as a symbol of pushing yourself to the limits.