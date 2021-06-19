Fleetwood Area High School’s Class of 2021 graduates turned the page to the next chapter of their lives, receiving their diplomas during Commencement at Kutztown University’s Keystone Hall on June 8.
“Class of 2021, today is our day,” said Salutatorian Sarah Davenport. “This evening marks the culmination of all we have been working toward for the past 13 years and I’m so proud of all that each of you has accomplished. Graduating from high school serves as a stepping stone bridging the gap between our childhood and the promising adulthood that I’m confident lies ahead for each of you.”
Davenport said their growth and ultimate transformation as they blossomed into not only students but friends, artists, musicians, athletes and professionals is nothing short of astonishing.
“Our time at Fleetwood has served as an undeniably integral part of our lives, helping to gently mold us into the young men and women who sit here excitedly today,” she said. “To sum up our time at Fleetwood simply would be impossible but I truly hope that each of you feels fulfilled and has made the most of each moment, moments that have compiled to form a beautiful mosaic of memories.”
Offering a few words of advice, Davenport said, “Go crush those goals, embrace the future and remember that a little piece of Fleetwood will follow you wherever you are headed.”
President of the Class of 2021 Mackenzie Miller, who spent two months this year on creating a mosaic, said, “We’re all kind of like mosaics. We are built out of little pieces that make us up... Now we’re leaving our small town, our mosaic's getting bigger and that’s scary. It’s sometimes scary to think that you have the whole world to discover, people to meet and millions of ways you can get hurt but that’s the beauty in getting older. We have the ability to explore new things and news ways to make our mosaic better.”
Fleetwood Class of 2021 Valedictorian Ayrton Laucks talked about a common student comment: “I’ll never use it anyway.”
“To the naïve it seems harmless, simply pushing responsibility away and coping with the sheer magnitude of the complexity of the world but it reaches far deeper than that for this statement leads one swiftly on the path to nihilism or the belief that nothing matters,” he said. “With every use its personal importance increases, moving up one’s hierarchy of meaning until its vacuum consumes all, is all.”
Doing poorly on a test doesn’t matter. Failing a class doesn’t matter. Losing a job doesn’t matter.
“The statement is actually psychologically false, phenomenologically false,” said Laucks. “Even as your physical body rots away, the fruits of your labor will live on.”
Continuing, he said, “All one must do to break the bond, to climb out of that gaping pit that consumes many is to simply believe that meaning exists because in fact any other opinion results in meaning in abundance."
Laucks said their actions have impacts far beyond even what they can comprehend.
“I truly can’t think of a better definition of meaning: something that matters, something that brings promise and outlives you. If we respect that our actions have consequences, that everything we do impacts those around us, a new life opens up, one filled with hope with that very meaning we seek.”
Laucks said this past year has been rough.
“We’ve seen fear, mistrust and death. We’ve walked in the very shadow of chaos. The world has reminded us of the complexity that we face both externally and internally, and brought many to the brink of that foe that lurks in the shadows of our psychological landscape, nihilism.”
Laucks urged the Class of 2021, as they turn the page to the next chapter of their lives, to remember one thing: “What you do really does mean something.”
“Treat life as if the very fabric of the cosmos yearns for your contribution. Treat every person as if they mattered. Treat everything you do as if it matters. Treat each moment as if it matters. Because the funny thing is, all you have to do is believe and it will.”
Outstanding Berks Career and Technology Center student Hayley Stufflet talked about the challenges of the past year.
“Although it has been a bumpy ride and different than anything we could have ever imagined, we are fortunate to be sitting here one last time all together as a class," said Stufflet. "We’ve all been through challenges of our own but we’ve preserved to be sitting here right now. Today is the day that begins our future.”
Prior to the presentation of diplomas, Superintendent Greg Miller acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2021, happy to speak to them in person instead of online.
“This year has been a challenge for all of us and especially for you seniors. This was to be a year of celebrations. Instead, this year was overshadowed with masks, remote learning and such but you made the best of it,” said Miller.
Concluding, he said, “Class of 2021, go out into the world and flourish.”