Chiristian Hellriegel spent many springs playing lacrosse for the Optimist Club of Boyertown Boys’ lacrosse (BOLT) program and then continuing to play for his high school. Hellriegel loved to hunt and be outside and the cabin in Potter County was his second home.
Sadly, on May 3, 2021 Hellriegel was killed in an ATV accident at his home away from home. His family and close friend Jerry Kapp wanted to do something special for the game he loved and give back to the program where he first started his love for the game of lacrosse.
As a way to deal with the grief of losing his best friend, Kapp spoke with Ed and Val Hellriegel to see about starting a GoFundMe page to give back to the BOLT program. A modest goal of $1,000 was set by Kapp and in a matter of hours the goal was reached. By that Monday morning, the GoFundMe page raised $17,000 for the lacrosse program.
“The reason I started the GoFundMe page is because I felt helpless. I wanted to be there for his parents, family, friends, and loved ones but I couldn’t due to the fact I was at school finishing out the semester,” said Kapp. “I’ve seen and donated to many GoFundMe pages before and I thought it would be the perfect way to help everyone.”
Kapp who knew Christian since they were in first grade and this was a very meaningful to him because he wanted to do something to remember his friend.
“This was so meaningful to me because it showed how many people Christian touched during the short 21 years he was with us,” said Kapp. “His impact didn’t have to be direct, it was that, indirect and in conversation. Over 300 donors donated to the page to help his parents and the BOLT foundation.”
Optimist Club of Boyertown member and BOLT coach Mark Palladino, with support from the club, organized a scholarship in memory of Hellriegel.
At the June 14 business and board meeting for the Optimist Club of Boyertown, the club presented the first ever Christian Hellriegel Memorial Scholarship to John McGrath Jr.
Hellriegel’s parents Ed and Val were present along with Kim and John McGrath. Also present were John’s BOLT coaches, Tyler Shaw and Drew Millard along with the Boyertown High School Lacrosse coach Grady Wise.
“Being able to organize and award the scholarship winner for this year was very meaningful for me personally because I knew Christian and John personally," said Palladino. “Having known the Hellriegel’s for many years and coaching John McGrath, I thought it was the perfect fit. Christian loved the game and was such a bright light. I also saw first hand how John found focus, confidence and an inner peace through the game. In other words, the game of lacrosse was transformative for John."
A very somber and emotional at times Palladino described the work ethic and determination of McGrath from his first year that he coached him to his second year and the improvement that he showed.
Palladino said how he would call or text John multiple times every year for his help teaching grade schoolers how to face off and he always jumped at the chance to give back. This scholarship was the perfect way to bring together love of the game, giving back to the youth in your community, and looking to the future while tying it all to Christians life and legacy.
“I wish I could thank each and every one of the donors and supporters personally and I’m sure his parents would say the same,” said Kapp. “I know Christian will be watching over us and Blessing us with his spirit Like I said it was never ever about the money, it was the support behind him and his family that I am most proud of. I am honored to have called Christian one of my best friends since I can remember.”
“We can all agree that Christian is gone too soon but we will do everything to remember him and make a difference in his name. CH41,” said Palladino.
The Optimist Club of Boyertown serves more than 1,700 youth in the Boyertown community with eight major sport programs. If you would like to make a difference in the life of a child or be involved in the Optimist Club email Boyertownoptimist@gmail.com.