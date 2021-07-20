Four Diamonds selected Madison "Maddie" Morgan, a rising junior at Twin Valley High School, as a member of the 2021-2022 Mini-THON Student Leadership Council.
The Mini-THON Student Leadership Council provides feedback and shares ideas with the Four Diamonds staff throughout the school year to help improve the Mini-THON program. This role is given to students that excel in their local Mini-THON through leadership, fundraising and their commitment to community service.
Maddie will serve as an advocate and leader for Four Diamonds, Mini-THON and more than 90,000 students who are on a mission to conquer childhood cancer. During the 2020-2021 school year, 161 schools participated in a Four Diamonds Mini-THON event to help conquer childhood cancer.
Mini-THONs are modeled after the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, or THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy. Since 1993, Mini-THON has raised more than $49 million. The funds are used to drive the discovery of new and improved treatments for childhood cancer by supporting the work of more than 90 researchers at Penn State Children’s Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine. Four Diamonds also supports families by covering all medical expenses not paid for by insurance for every eligible child.
Mini-THON at Twin Valley High School allows students from all grades to work together all year long to make sure families never have to fight the battle of pediatric cancer alone. Throughout the years that Twin Valley High School has had the Mini-THON club, they have been able to raise over $140,000. This year, they broke their own fundraising record and earned $30,056 hosting multiple fundraisers including "Laps for Leukemia", "Dine and Donate" at Chipotle, and car washes.
As the 2021-22 Fundraising Overall, Maddie is in charge of creating, setting up, and seeing through all of our fundraising events throughout the year. She has been an avid member of Twin Valley High School Mini-THON. Last year, Maddie was the top fundraiser out of the entire club, raising an impressive $2,458.
Maddie joined Twin Valley High School Mini-THON her freshman year of high school.
"Being an active member in Mini-THON has truly shown me that with passion and purpose, a group of people can come together to contribute their unique talents towards a greater cause," said Maddie. "I am looking forward to being a member of the Mini-THON Student Leadership Council, so I can continue to learn, grow, and spread awareness. I am extremely appreciative to have this opportunity, and I am excited to see what the future holds for the cause!"
For more information about Mini-THON at Twin Valley High School visit https://www.facebook.com/TVHSminithon, or visit www.FourDiamonds.org/MiniTHON to get involved.