Friend Inc. Community Services aims to continue its growth as a multi-service social agency as a new executive director takes the reins.
Jim Reece replaces outgoing director Sandra Wise who retires this month.
Friend Board of Directors Chair Joe Reichard said they were looking for someone who can drive the agency forward as the Board looks to offer more services.
“We’re trying to become a little bit more than just be known as a food pantry; we’re also looking at offering different things in the community, partnering with other community-based agencies that have more of focus in other areas,” said Reichard. “We’d like to do more with the aging population. We’d like to do more with nutritional (education).”
Friend also wants to expand community relations and learn more about community needs.
Friend’s growth began under the leadership of Wise.
“She just did a tremendous job of righting the ship and sailing it forward,” said Reichard. “Sandi helped bring the finances together, increased the donor base and increased the number of volunteers.”
Much of her work included grant writing. In addition to pandemic funding, she recently secured grants for a large refrigeration unit for the pantry and a refrigerated truck that will enable staff to pick up large amounts of donated fresh food.
Wise also expanded the building’s footprint, adding more office and meeting space. The food pantry was organized to be more like a shopping experience and more refrigeration enabled the pantry to offer more fresh foods.
Cathy Dill, Office & Projects Manager at Friend, agreed.
“Right away she changed the pantry format to create less of a line, and to let the clients have more interaction with the case workers to check on them. This also resulted in our pantry numbers going up dramatically,” said Dill. “She has a good eye for décor and redesigned many offices. She also brought in satellite agencies WIC and Family Guidance in the plans of making us a multi-service agency, and we also expanded our office space.”
Describing Wise as very easy-going and friendly, Dill said, “She always looks out for the staff, trying to relieve as much stress as possible. She’s always good natured with a smile on her face (or behind her mask).”
Wise retires April 30 after nearly 10 years at Friend.
“It felt like the right time to take the leap into retirement.”
What she liked most was being able to feel a sense of accomplishment when assisting families, taking care if their immediate needs and also directing them to help for the future.
“It is great to see a family get on their feet again.”
Wise served much of career with non-profits for the past 29 years. After 11 years in the retail industry, she served in The Y.E.S. Mentor Program, 10 years as executive director of the Police Athletic League (PAL), and after the merger of PAL and Olivet, four years as Chief Operating Officer at Olivet Boys & Girls Club, and then four years as vice president of the Berks division of Easter Seals. “And now closing the door on my career at Friend.”
Wise will miss the people of Friend the most; the staff, the volunteers and the Board.
“We have worked together as one cohesive unit to better serve our community. It is great to get things accomplished with so many mission-driven individuals,” Wise said.
Her plans for after retirement include staying involved with the community until she can move west to be with her son, his wife and her four grandchildren.
“I am looking forward to being able to be a closer part of my grandkids’ lives, attending their sporting events, school activities and just being there,” said Wise.
Wise gave about 9 months’ notice, giving the Board of Directors ample time to find a new director. Board Chair Joe Reichard and Treasurer Modesto Fiume served on the search committee, along with two Board members. Due to COVID restrictions, much of the search was conducted online via LinkedIn, Facebook and later interviews on Zoom.
Reichard said they were overwhelmed by the number of interested candidates, many from across the country. Wanting someone local who is familiar with the area, they narrowed it down to five candidates, selecting Jim Reece.
“He really stepped above all of the rest of the people in terms of his background, education and experience,” said Reichard.
Reece hopes to bring to Friend his business background combined with a refined sense of mission.
“I have a creative side and a fresh set of eyes that can be key when looking to take an organization forward,” he said. “Sandi, the outgoing director, has done a superb job of building financial stability along with a fine organizational culture. My hope is to take these things to the next level. It’s actually more than my hope; it’s what I was hired to do!”
After leaving his last position in education, Reece aimed to find an organization with a mission focused on those whose lives could be impacted most.
“I wasn’t necessarily looking for a formal leadership role but one where I could make a difference in some way,” he said.
Reece became aware of the position at Friend Inc. and applied. He accepted the offer after some in-depth conversations with the Board’s search committee, listening to what they needed organizationally and describing his experiences and how those applied, he said.
“I’d like to think I have always held a mission-centric point of view in the organizations I have been involved with. That is, if you have customers who engage with your product or service then that relationship informs your priorities and decision making. When that product or service impacts the very quality of life for a human being, nothing could be more important,” said Reece.
Previously, Reece worked in director level positions in human resources, marketing, operations, and administration mostly with small business including education.
“All of which will come into play here,” he said.
He spent the past 10 years working with Prospectus Berco consulting in marketing and business development for their assembly and packaging workshop.
“That experience turned in to a labor of love and one of the best experiences of my adult working life. I got to live the power of ‘mission’ operating in an absolutely compliant and competent organization,” said Reece.
With a graduate degree in organizational dynamics from the University of Pennsylvania, Reece describes his leadership style as servant-leadership with elements of collegiality and empathy.
“I truly believe that people, competent people, do best when they have a clear set of mission, a direction to travel, and the tools and resources to accomplish the great things they were hired to do,” said Reece. “My job is to ask, ‘How can I help you get there?’ And, where competencies are lacking (or something new has been added to the mix), then we work together to develop the skill sets, and attitudes, needed to succeed. Those of us who are lucky enough to get up and go to work each day deserve that working environment to be supportive, caring and even perhaps on occasion fun!”
Already working with Wise and other staff, Reece likes everything about Friend.
“We’re a small but mighty group doing wonderful work each and every day helping to improve the lives of those in need throughout the communities of northeastern Berks County,” he said. “I am finding a caring group of very professional people who have been with the organization for some time (the least senior person here has been here 9 years – and that says a great deal about the sort of organization it is).”
Reece is getting to know many of the volunteers, mainly through their work in the Food Pantry.
“They too, to a person, are a very caring (and personality filled) group. In fact, the work we do could not be done without the time and effort each one of them puts into the work,” said Reece. “I am moved by the sincerity of the relationships I see between folks in need and, in this case, Laura (Moyer) our case manager. I see the care and trust that they have in her. Real relationships exist because time was spent. And time spent (truly) listening to another is one of the highest forms of respect we can offer to one another.”
His goals for his first year are to listen and learn.
“Listen to the folks who actually do the work and learn. Listen to our volunteers, including the Board, and learn. Listen to our constituents and learn. Listen to our donors and learn,” said Reece. “Along the way, the natural inclination is going to be taking some of that learning and transforming it into more impactful outcomes for those most in need throughout our service area.”