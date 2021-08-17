Cyclists toured the rural roads and covered bridges of Northern Berks County, all in an effort to help those in need, raising an estimated $11,000 at the 12th Annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty Benefit Bike Ride for Friend Inc. Community Services on Aug. 14.
“Brake the Cycle of Poverty makes it possible for Friend, Inc. to continue to support our community,” said Friend Inc. Executive Director James Reece.
Friend, Inc. offers case management services, food pantry services, financial assistance as well as financial education, linking clients to resources and advocating on their behalf.
“Families trapped in a cycle of poverty have either limited resources or none at all and in many cases, just don’t know what options are available to them. There are many disadvantages that collectively work in a circular process making it feel virtually impossible for individuals to ‘break’ the cycle of poverty,” said case manager Laura Moyer. “Friend, Inc. treats every client we see as a human being, full of dignity and potential, holding them to a higher standard and helping them see that they are capable of achieving things they didn’t think possible.”
2021 Ride Exceeds Expectations
Reece said the 12th Annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty Benefit Bike Ride was their largest ride to date and exceeded their estimated fundraising goal.
“We had 170 riders register for this year’s event, our largest ever,” said Reece. “Riders crossed all age groups from mid-20s to a large contingent of retirees. We had a large number of riders from Berks and communities throughout southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia. We also had riders from Baltimore, Wilmington, south Jersey and New York state.”
Over the past six years, the event raised an average of $8,500.
As with many other events amid the pandemic, last year’s benefit bike ride was held virtually, with participants riding on their own.
This year, Reece anticipated the fundraising amount to grow to $10,000 but the event exceeded that goal, raising an estimated $11,000.
The funds will be used to support Friend’s mission of helping those in times of need.
“The name ‘Brake the Cycle of Poverty’ is a clever turn-of-phrase for our mission, which is to assist in the development of self-sufficiency of our neighbors in need throughout Northeast Berks County,” said Reece. “‘Brake the Cycle’ is something that one might say to someone trying to ‘stop’ a bike. Well, we’re trying to ‘stop’ the cycle of poverty through education and direct assistance when needed.”
Friend Inc. services include a client-choice food pantry, campus satellite pantry for Kutztown University students, and case management services which address food insecurity, money management education, assistance with utilities, rent, transitional housing, and referrals to outside agencies. Friend, Inc. is also the Kutztown home for Safe Berks, Family Guidance Center and Maternal and Family Health Services (WIC).
“This event is an important fundraiser for us and allows us to keep reaching out to those most in need in the communities we serve throughout northeast Berks County,” said Reece. “I am hopeful that we were successful in introducing ourselves to a few more people who appreciate the cause and that a few of those may become long term donors.”
A Scenic Ride
The ride took cyclists from Kutztown up to Dreibelbis Station Bridge down through Oley and back up to Kutztown.
Starting at the Rickenbach Learning Center on the Kutztown University campus, riders could choose from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding back roads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Riders were fairly evenly spaced between the three larger routes (62, 40, and 25 mile) with the 10 mile having fewer than a dozen riders.
“Having talked to a number of riders from outside our immediate area, they were struck by how beautiful the countryside was. They absolutely enjoyed their ride through this part of the county and of course those bridges!” said Reece. “I think maybe we forget at times this gift we have. But it IS beautiful and I hope that is something that will bring them back next year.”
For others it was the self-satisfaction of having completed a fairly challenging ride.
“The longer routes had some hills and that is something important to some of our riders. I spoke with one gentleman from south Jersey who said all of his hometown rides are through the flats of south Jersey and how challenged and thrilled he was with the 40-mile ride he had just finished,” said Reece.
For Reece, his favorite part of the event was the atmosphere.
“People were genuinely enjoying themselves. One staff member, who has done this event for a number of years, was struck by how many folks just stayed and talked. People hung out, ate, drank soda and beer and were just having a really nice post-ride experience,” he said. “There were groups who rode together and one could see many, many friendships both new and old. It was a really wonderful social event.”
In addition to the ride, there was music, food, beer by Saucony Creek Craft Brewery and vendors, including sponsors and collaborating agencies, and even a mobile cycling repair shop on site. Betty’s of Kutztown provided lunch for riders. Rev. Dennis Ritter offered a pre-race blessing for the safety of riders. For the first time, mini table massages were offered to participating cyclists by Sensory Concepts Orthopedic & Medical Massage of Wyomissing.
“Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the hours of selfless service from our core of caring volunteers. They managed registration, hospitality tents throughout the various routes, sold merchandise, and continuously drove the routes offering SAG support,” said Reece. “We’ll spend this week debriefing the event and polish the edges for next year.”
The 13th Annual Brake the Cycle ride is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2022.
Corporate sponsors for the 2021 ride included Kutztown Borough, East Penn Manufacturing, Dream Vacations, Fleetwood Bank, Homelight, Good Shepherd Physical Therapy, Tompkins VIST Bank.
The Friend Inc. office at 658D Noble St. is open to walk-ins or for scheduled appointments on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Friend, Inc. Community Services offers a Food Pantry and satellite pantry for Kutztown University students along with case management services which address food insecurity, money management education, and assistance with utilities, rent, and transitional housing. For more information about Friend, Inc. visit www.friendinc.org.