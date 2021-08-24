No charges will be filed in the fatal domestic stabbing in December of a man in his Exeter Township home, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced Aug. 24.
The stabbing of Terance M. Myers Sr., 35, by his live-in girlfriend was justified and a reasonable use of deadly force to protect herself, Adams said.
Pennsylvania law allows all persons to use deadly force in an act of self-defense if the person reasonably believed that they faced an unlawful interference that created a risk of death or serious bodily harm, Adams said.
Adams provided the following information:
On Dec. 14, emergency medical personnel and Exeter police responded to the home in the 4300 block of Hillside Road following a 9-1-1 call from a relative reporting that Myers had a cut to his chest and was not breathing.
The first police officer to arrive was directed to the second-floor bathroom.
The officer saw Myers on the bathroom floor, bleeding from the chest and unresponsive.
Medics arrived and determined he was deceased and had suffered a penetrating stab wound to the left side of his chest.
Myers lived in the home with several adults and children.
Police notified county detectives and a joint investigation was conducted.
Detectives learned Myers and his girlfriend had argued in their second-floor bedroom. A physical altercation ensued when Myers armed himself with a knife and bat. The woman was able to take the knife from him and run into the walk-in-closet for protection.
Myers opened the closet door and lunged at her with another knife. She held her knife in a defensive position to fend him off and Myers suffered a single stab-wound.
Myers retreated to the master bathroom and collapsed. The woman administered first aid and CPR to no avail.
Myers was pronounced deceased by a deputy coroner.
A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy at Reading Hospital concluded the death was the result of a single stab wound to the left side of his chest.
On Jan. 6, the toxicology report from Penn State Health St. Joseph hospital indicated Myers had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.384%, which is more than four times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in Pennsylvania. Traces of THC were also present in his system.
“While it is unfortunate that a life was lost, the action taken by the paramour involved was to protect herself,” Adams said in a press release.