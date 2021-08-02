The 8th Annual Heritage of Green Hills Golf Outing at Flying Hills Golf Club raised $16,000 for The Heritage Benefit Fund, which assists residents of The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington who have exhausted their financial resources.
The event was open to the public, and 10 teams enjoyed fun and friendly competition at the neighboring Flying Hills Golf Course, prizes and delicious food from the Heritage’s restaurant.
“The Golf Outing is always a community favorite event and we’re so happy that it has returned so successfully after a year off,” said Doug Walther, executive director of The Heritage of Green Hills. “Plus, the money raised supports the Heritage Benefit Fund, which helps residents who may have outlived their financial resources or have encountered an unexpected medical or other emergency.”
The next event to raise money for the Heritage Benefit Fund will be a Casino Night on Oct. 16.