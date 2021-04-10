Federal lawmakers who represent Berks County will fill in business leaders on the issues that will dominate Congress in 2021 and beyond at a forum hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
The congressional conversation will be online April 23 at noon.
Leah Fassnacht, director of communications and marketing at the alliance, said in a press release that the lawmakers will discuss issues including President Joe Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan, strengthening workforce development programs, their goals this legislative session and pandemic recovery efforts.
The entire Berks delegation — Reps. Dan Meuser, Chrissy Houlahan and Madeleine Dean — plan on attending.
Admission is $15 for alliance members and $25 for nonmembers. Registration is at www.greaterreading.org.