The Old Route 22 State Street Bridge Construction Project closed State Street (Mill Creek Bridge) near Weis in Hamburg Borough, detouring traffic to alternative routes.
"State Street is a main traffic corridor through Hamburg Borough and is an alternative route when there are road closing incidents on the interstate. We are already receiving traffic complaints about tractor trailers attempting to negotiate on side streets in town," said Hamburg Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski.
Traffic detours westbound, from Old Rt. 22 onto Franklin Street. Trucks should go straight through to N. 4th Street and are instructed to not attempt to turn off this route into other residential areas.
"The signs are very clear. ROAD CLOSED MEANS ROAD CLOSED. It is not a viable option to make a turn onto State Street and then make a right turn onto Fifth Street to go cross town."
"There are other roads that are better options than driving through neighborhoods," he added.
Kuklinski's concerns, first, and foremost is the protection of residents.
"Truck traffic in Hamburg is always a concern. Our officers handle a large amount of vehicle crashes. Hamburg is a walking community, in that many of our residents traverse town on foot," he said. "Trucks on side streets complicates this and create a potentially dangerous situation."
Kuklinski said that the Hamburg Police Department is committed to the safety of residents.
"Officers have been instructed to increase patrols in the effected areas adjacent to the road project. Officers will be citing trucks that attempt to use side streets as through travel ways. Increased police presence will hopefully serve as a deterrent to unwanted traffic in our neighborhoods," he said.
"Please obey the detour routes. They are in place for your safety," Kuklinski added. "We will continue to update the signage and placement of signage to increase safe traffic flow through town."
Kuklinski recommends travelers on the interstate experiencing a traffic backup stay on the interstate.
"Do not travel through Hamburg, it will cause a secondary backup."
Also, there is no parking on the detour route for the safety of vehicles, traffic flow and general safety of motorists. Vehicles may be ticketed or towed for failure to comply with this directive as signs have been erected indicating “No Parking.“
Any questions can be sent directly to Chief Kuklinski via email at akuklinski.hpd@hamburgboro.com.