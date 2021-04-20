The Healthy Kids Running Series in Elverson kicked off the first of five consecutive Sunday in-person races on April 18 to help children maintain an active healthy lifestyle.
"This was my first year of doing the in-person event, having taken it over last year and due to COVID, the race was virtual. The race didn't run locally for a few race seasons so I am happy to have 34 kids running in the races on Sunday," said Michelle Raymond, Community Coordinator for the Healthy Kids Running Series- Elverson. "I am hopeful that we will, eventually, get back to our race numbers of over 100 kids participating."
The five-week in-person spring running series features once-a-week racing at West Nantmeal Park, 455 Manor Road, Elverson, at 2 p.m. Runners can join any or all weeks.
Raymond said that children can be registered online or in person for one or the balance of the races.
A national inclusive and fun youth running experience, the Healthy Kids Running Series inspires children ages 2-14 to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle.
"I am a big proponent of local activities and when I saw that the Healthy Kids Running Series needed a coordinator, I felt that it was a great organization to partner with," said Raymond. "In light of the social distanced year, I feel it is a great opportunity for our children to go out and go play and run."
"The parents were excited to see that the event was happening again," added Raymond. "We traditionally do all the runs on Sunday, it makes it a more of a family event instead of just a race."
With age-appropriate race distances, children compete each week in their designated age or grade level division. Every participant receives a T-Shirt and medal. Registration starts at $40 for the five-week series and is available at https://runsignup.com/hkrselverson. Healthy Kids Running Series programming is supported by Stride Rite.
“We are closely following the guidelines as suggested by the CDC and implementing many new measures to ensure we protect our runners and their families from becoming ill,” said Jeff Long, founder, Healthy Kids Running Series in a release. “We recognize and understand these are challenging times, but we are offering our runners and their families a safe experience while social distancing to teach kids effort, perseverance, persistence, sportsmanship, independence and grit.”
For a complete list of Healthy Kids Running Series’ safety measures and precautions, visit HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org. A virtual alternative is also offered, the Virtual World Race.
Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300 plus communities across the United States. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.