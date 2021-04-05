The Honey Brook Community Partnership will post entries for its “Name the Brook” Contest on its website at www.hbpartnership.org, effective April 19.
The contest seeks to gather ideas for naming a stream officially designated as “Unnamed Tributary #4 to an Unnamed Tributary of the West Branch of the Brandywine Creek,” a 1.5-mile long stream that originates in Honey Brook Borough and travels through both the Borough and Honey Brook Township before emptying into a larger unnamed tributary of the Brandywine.
“Honey Brook is known as ‘The Headwaters of the Brandywine,’” explained Jennifer Simmet, M&T Bank Honey Brook Branch Manager, and one of the Name the Brook Committee members. “Giving this stream a name seems like a fitting activity to bring the community together in a positive way.”
“Most of Pennsylvania’s 64,000 streams are unnamed, and the smaller streams account for the largest number of stream miles in the Commonwealth,” said Kristy Deischer-Eddy, Administrative Assistant for Honey Brook Township and another Committee member. “It matters because small streams are often unnamed and therefore unmapped. Unmapped streams tend to be unprotected. A drop of water from this stream will end up as someone’s drinking water in Wilmington, Delaware, and that’s a heady responsibility for a stream with no name.”
The deadline for submitting name suggestions is May 14.
The Name the Brook Committee will select the best ideas from among the submissions and present a slate of stream name candidates for the community at large to vote on.
Votes will be collected between May 17 and June 1.
The winner will be announced and submitted on an application to the United States Geographic Names Board in June. Once the name is approved, the Partnership will share the news with the community.
The Honey Brook Community Partnership was established in 2008 as an association of businesses, interested residents, and local government officials. The HBCP meets monthly to facilitate communication, share resources, and work together to enhance and promote greater community spirit in the Honey Brook area.