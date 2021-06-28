The 3rd Annual Friends Of Kaercher Creek Bass Tournament in Windsor Township saw the most legal fish caught in the event’s history on June 26.
A record nine largemouth bass found their way into the live wells of competitors and were presented to the judges for weight and measurement.
Held at the impoundment lake, east of Hamburg in Windsor Township, 15 boats and 31 anglers vied for top honors.
Local anglers Kevin and Amber Simpson hooked the winner's circle with two largemouth bass. One weighed 2 pounds 9 ounces and measured 17 1/4-inches, while their second catch tipped the scale at 3 pounds 3 ounces and 18 3/4-inches long.
This was the second appearance at the event by the husband and wife team and they made it count. Their victory earned them first prize money of $600. They also took home an additional $200 for lunker, the largest bass caught during the competition. Amber also struck pay dirt by winning the 50/50 drawing.
The Simpsons had a total of 5 pounds 12 ounces which was more than a pound and a half better than the nearest competitor.
Last year's winner, Bob Entler, finished second and checked in with two largemouth bass weighing 4 pounds 3 ounces. Both were very close in size. One measured 16 1/4-inches, while the other was 16 3/4-inches. Entler fished as a single and won $300 for his runner up finish.
Third place went to the team of Michael McCann and Todd Schappell. Their two-bass total of 3 pounds 8 ounces on identical lengths of 15 1/2-inches was good for $75 apiece.
The David Doll and Edward Jones Catch of the Day Award went to Mike L. Faust. A $75 gift card to Cabela's was up for grabs to the angler catching a keeper bass closest to 2 pounds 2 ounces. The 2-2 represents the number of years the local Edward Jones office has been part of the Hamburg business community. Mike's largemouth checked in at 2 pounds, 3 ounces and was his first cash in the three years he has fished the event.
Faust's partner, Rick Depietro won the Chum Trophy, while Jamie Wesner received the Bird's Nest Award.
The Simpsons received medals commemorating their 2021 victory and also won free entry into next year's tournament, if they reunite and fish as a team.
Friends Of Kaercher Creek is a volunteer group. They received an Adopt An Access Area agreement with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which allows them to cut grass, pick up litter and control some of the weeds and other overgrowth on the former park side of the property.
The proceeds from the event will go toward the cost of the annual general liability insurance policy they must carry, as well as other day to day costs related to equipment and supplies.
Anyone interested in volunteering, contact the group via the Facebook page, Friends Of Kaercher Creek.