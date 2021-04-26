The board of directors of the Kempton Community Center and its Kempton Fair Planning Committee have announced that planning for the 2021 Kempton Fair has begun.
The Kempton Fair will be held June 17-19 at the Kempton Community Center, 83 Community Center Drive, Kempton. The lineup includes fireworks, farm animals, domestic-arts displays, a midway, live music, food, a wine-and-beer tent and three nights of tractor pulls.
More information about activities and scheduled events at the fair can be found at kemptonfair.org. On Facebook, look for “Kempton Fair.”
For more information, call 610-756-6444 or email info@kemptonfair.org.