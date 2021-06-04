Keystone Villa at Douglassville residents presented a check for more than $2,500 to Executive Director and Chief Anthony Tucci and Assistant Chief Carrie Frey of Western Berks Ambulance Association on June 2.
“We are very grateful for all your generosity and support to Western Berks Ambulance — thank you!” Frey said to a group of residents seated inside the dining room at Keystone Villa.
The retirement community in Amity Township organized and held an outdoor fundraiser on its grounds in late May that featured a car show, craft vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and raffles. Proceeds from the event supported the association in rebuilding its headquarters in West Lawn.
Residents and staff have decided that this fundraiser will become an annual event for the association as a way for the community to show their continued support of its first responders.
“Keystone Villa’s staff and residents greatly appreciate all that Western Berks Ambulance does for the community and us. We’re hoping next year’s event will be just as successful and more — so stay tuned!” said Tina Hess, marketing director for independent living.
Western Berks Ambulance Association provides services to Keystone Villa residents and the surrounding area with 24/7 basic and advanced life support emergency services and non-medical transportation.
In February, the association experienced a devastating ambulance fire inside its headquarters in West Lawn. The two-alarm fire destroyed the medically equipped vehicle and damaged vital equipment and supplies, including a support vehicle and another ambulance, and rendered the station uninhabitable.
The association continues to provide 24-hour EMS coverage, and its building is in the process of being remediated.