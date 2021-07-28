Kutztown Borough Council appointed two new Council members to fill two vacancies during a special meeting on July 27.
Council accepted Zebulon Hull’s resignation from Borough Council, effective June 30, at the July 20 meeting, and Council accepted Amanda Raudenbush’s resignation from Borough Council, effective July 1, at the June 15 meeting.
Council interviewed five applicants for the two vacant Council positions in Ward 2: Jason Barkley, John Fry, Lisa Ladd-Kidder, George Kusterer and Scott Piscitelli.
“I’m very thankful for all of the candidates who submitted their names to council for these two seats. It’s obvious that we have a lot of wonderful people in Kutztown who are willing to work for the greater good,” said Kutztown Borough Council Vice President Derek Mace.
The vote was a unanimous appointment for both Lisa Ladd-Kidder and George Kusterer.
“Both candidates are interested in giving back to the community that they love,” said Mace.
Ladd-Kidder and Kusterer will serve the remainder of the terms that were vacated, 2 years 5 months. They will serve until the next election at which point they can run to fill the seat for a four-year term.
The six-member board also consists of President Kevin Snyder, Mace, Arabel J. Elliott and Edwin K. Seyler.
“The Borough of Kutztown works best when everyone is involved. Residents can serve on council, on commissions and other committees that help shape our present and our future. It’s also valuable for residents to simply attend meetings to stay informed and provide input on issues,” said Mace.
Other vacancies include on the Code Appeals Board, Zoning Hearing Board, Housing License Appeals Board, Environmental Advisory Commission, and the Telecommunications Advisory Commission. For more information, visit the Kutztown Borough website at https://www.kutztownboro.org/?s=vacancies.