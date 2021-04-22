Kutztown Borough Council voted to send a letter of opposition for the proposed warehouse to Maxatawny’s Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission, citing the negative impact on quality of life in Kutztown.
The Maxatawny Planning Commission is scheduled to vote May 20 on a preliminary plan for the Valley Logistics Park proposed by Duke Realty, an Indiana developer, who wants to build two 1-million-square-foot warehouses on about 300 acres north of Route 222 near Long Lane and Hottenstein roads. The planning commission’s approval of a preliminary plan would clear the way for Duke to work toward final approval by the township supervisors.
During the virtual Borough Council meeting April 20, Kutztown resident Lisa Ladd-Kidder expressed concerns about the negative impacts the development could have on Kutztown and the surrounding rural area.
“The more I learn about this proposed massive trucking hub, the more certain I am of the negative impact such a proposed development will have on the economic well-fare, safety and quality of life for the residents of Kutztown as well as for the residents of our rural area,” said Ladd-Kidder.
Her concerns included increased tractor trailer and vehicle traffic on the already heavily congested Route 222 corridor.
“The two-lane rural back roads of our rural area are already being used by overflow traffic from Route 222. Some of these same back roads have been identified as access roads for the additional truckload in and out of this trucking hub,” she read from a prepared letter.
“The danger of mixing tractor trailers in with the local rural traffic of cars, farm tractors, wagons, buggies and bicycles is already known,” Ladd-Kidder continued. “This danger will only get greater with an increase of an equivalent of 9,018 vehicles more per day. Our Route 222 corridor has had two serious accidents involving tractor trailers in just the past few weeks.”
Increased traffic will have a negative impact on Kutztown’s businesses, schools, Kutztown University, and “on our hometown way of life,” she said. “Our families, our students, our shoppers, our tourists will have a much more difficult time to travel to and from our community.”
With Duke’s proposal to use water from on-site wells, she expressed concerns about the additional stress on the recharge capacity resources in the area.
Also, negative impacts on quality of life include an increase in air pollution and noise pollution, as well as a decrease in property values.
“Will the communities in the area become more isolated?” she questioned. “Will the community lose more families? Will farm families in the region begin to relocate? Will there be an increase in crime? Will there be an increase in our taxes? These are the types of questions people are talking about.”
There are also concerns about the loss and disruption of elements in the area’s cultural and historical heritage, including the area around the 1783 Hottenstein Mansion, the removal of the Kemp Family Cemetery and the disturbance of sacred Lenni Lenape sites.
Ladd-Kidder understands that Kutztown Borough does not have a vote in the approval process, however, “I am bothered to think that the vote of only eight people in Maxatawny Township could make a decision that would change the very future of our region.”
Noting the Planning Commission’s scheduled May 20 vote, she said, “The time to oppose the approval of this trucking hub is running out.”
Ladd-Kidder requested Council submit a letter of opposition to Maxatawny as a contiguous township being negatively impacted by the development. Her hope is that other contiguous townships (neighboring townships and boroughs) will also submit letters of opposition.
“I am not against development, as long as it is well regulated and serves as a benefit to the host area, but I cannot support a development for private profit at the cost of the livelihoods, safety and quality of life of the area residents,” said Ladd-Kidder.
Council approved adopting Ladd-Kidder’s letter and submitting as a letter of opposition to the Maxatawny Township Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, citing impact on quality of life.
“So at least they know that we are still in disapproval of this plan,” said Council member Ed Seyler.
Council Vice President Derek Mace seconded the motion with the request that the letter also include concerns about the impact on sewer and water.
In other news, Council unanimously voted to take action on a proposed Resolution urging all Pennsylvania legislators to oppose Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to levy a fee on all local government for the funding of Pennsylvania State Police.
Kutztown Council opposes Kutztown Borough paying a fee to fund State Police because the Borough has its own full-time police department.
“We don’t want to have to pay for our own police and for somebody else’s because there are municipalities around us, literally, that don’t have their own police but rely on State Police,” said Mace. “They should be paying but since we police ourselves we should not be paying. That’s the issue.”
“I agree with Derek 100 percent,” said Mayor Jim Schlegel.
“Well, we all do,” added Council President Kevin Snyder.
Also, Council named Kutztown resident Todd Underwood as Volunteer of the Year for 2020, recognizing all that Underwood has done for the Borough, including his work on the Saucony Trail, planting trees at North Park, and leading clean-ups.
Mace noted that Underwood has been very involved not only this past year but the past decade.
“He is definitely volunteer of the year,” added Snyder.
Council members Amanda Raudenbush and Zebulon Hull were absent from the meeting. Council members in attendance complained that Hull continues to fail to attend meetings.
“This is unacceptable,” said Snyder, who planned to send another letter to Hull.
Also, Kutztown Borough vacancies include Code Appeals Board, Zoning Hearing Board, Kutztown Municipal Authority, Housing License Appeals Board, Environmental Advisory Commission, and Telecommunications Advisory Commission.
“We need your input and your volunteerism,” said Snyder. “Most of those commissions meet as needed, a few of them meet monthly.”