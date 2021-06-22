Kutztown Borough Council recently voted to send a letter of opposition to state legislators and the State Association of Boroughs indicating the Borough’s opposition to the proposed Senate Bill 597.
“This rushed legislation is a big deal and looks very much like the first step in private companies taking over public water and sewer,” wrote Council Vice President Derek Mace in an email to media.
The Water Quality Accountability Act Bill 597, introduced by Sen. Patrick Stefano, amends Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for water and wastewater asset management plans. The Bill is sponsored by Senators Patrick Stefano (R), Maria Collett (D), Bob Mensch (R) and Mario Scavello (R).
“The recent Florida cyber-attack, coupled with the near-collapse of a toxic wastewater reservoir, is raising the alarm and awareness over the safety and security of the nation’s water and wastewater infrastructure,” wrote Stefano in the Senatorial memorandum in April.
Stephano noted that some systems are protected from cyber threats and other quality standards, while others are not.
“Further, depending upon how water is provided to a home or business, the quality of the water itself can vary drastically. That is why I am introducing legislation that will implement uniform safety, security, and quality standards for all water and wastewater suppliers.”
Additional consumer protections in the bill will include provisions addressing the accuracy of meters, which will prevent customers from being overbilled; require the filing and completion of an asset management plan by the water provider, which will increase accountability in the setting of rates and sustainability of the system; require the replacement of customer side lead service lines.
Kutztown Borough Water Plant Manager Troy Smith said that Borough of Kutztown is currently implementing many of these procedures as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency.
While the ideas in Bill 597are reasonable for water utilities to incorporate into their operating plan, Smith said, “The problem with the Bill is that it is proposing a very tight time frame to comply with all of its demands as well as a huge financial burden and if not all are met, then the utility will be turned over to the PUC (Public Utility Commission) for compliance rather than PA DEP.”
“This appears to me to be a way for investor owned water utilities to force private sector utilities to be bought out,” Smith said.
For Kutztown Borough to comply with this Bill, it would require more personnel and operating funds, “and would be a financial burden on Kutztown’s residents as we would be forced to increase our rates significantly and most likely would not be able to meet the demands in the time frame,” said Smith.
In the past, water rates have been increased as much as 110% when investor owned utilities have bought out municipal owned systems, he said.
“This would be a huge burden on our residents. Investor owned utilities are also looking to make as much profit as possible and would expand and sell as much water from our aquifer as possible,” said Smith. “The Borough would lose all control of our water resources that we work so hard to preserve and protect.”
Smith continued. “The Borough of Kutztown has been providing safe quality drinking water to its residents for many years and has done many upgrades to its system over the past years such as the water filtration plant and more recently the Nitrate removal plant as well as the wellhead protection plan.”
Kutztown Borough replaced several water mains in the system and more are being planned, he said. Also, the Borough recently completed a water meter replacement program.
“The Borough is very pro-active in its operations and does not need PUC oversite,” said Smith.