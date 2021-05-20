Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation announced the 2021 Distinguished Alumni of the Year.
The 2021 Distinguished Alumni of the year are Chef Erik Oberholtzer, Kutztown Area High School class of 1986, and Major David W. Saul (U.S. Army, Retired), Kutztown Area High School class of 1956. Major Saul is being recognized posthumously.
Oberholtzer will deliver the commencement address to the Kutztown Area High School graduating class of 2021 on June 3.
A chef, entrepreneur, co-founder of Tender Greens and a member of the Rodale Institute’s board of directors, Oberholtzer earned his undergraduate degree in psychology at Temple University and a degree in culinary arts at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island.
He then spent over a decade working as a chef in some of the finest restaurants in the world, including Bradley Ogden’s The Lark Creek Inn, Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse, Michael Mina’s Aqua, Roland Pasot’s Left Bank, Campton Place Hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hawaii, and Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica.
In 2006, Oberholtzer co-founded Tender Greens to provide improved access to seasonal home cooking through supply chain innovations and culinary talent. Tender Greens includes restaurants in California, New York, and Massachusetts. Erik serves as the chairman of the restaurant group.
In 2009, he founded the Sustainable Life Project, a six-month, paid internship program offering culinary job training at Tender Greens for at-risk former foster youth in the United States.
In 2017, Oberholtzer partnered with the Crop Trust on “The Spice of Life Project” to reintroduce forgotten foods and heirloom seeds back into the food system. He also serves as a member of the Food Forever Foundation and speaks internationally on the topics of food justice, conscientious capitalism, global sustainability, supply chain innovations, nutrition and wellness initiatives, and the role of chefs in helping to solve global challenges.
Oberholtzer is a member of the J.I. Rodale Leadership Society and was named to the Rodale Institute’s board of directors in 2019.
The second person to be honored this year is Major David Saul. After graduating from Kutztown High School in 1956, Saul began studies at The Pennsylvania State University but was so affected by the untimely death of his father in 1958 that he dropped out of college and joined the Army.
Saul went on to serve with distinction for 20 years in both the active and reserve forces in the fields of artillery as well as research and development. He was parachute qualified and served with the Special Forces and the 101st Airborne Division.
A Vietnam veteran and the recipient of the Bronze Star, his other personal decorations include the Air Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.
Following a deployment to Vietnam, he returned home to complete his bachelor of science degree at the University of Nebraska in 1971. He also earned a master of arts degree from Central Michigan University in 1978.
Major Saul was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors in February 2020.
The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation, now in its 20th year of service, held its annual meeting on Jan. 7. The following officers were elected for a one-year term: President, Benjamin N. Haas; Vice-President, Colonel (USMC Retired) Steve Fenstermacher; Secretary, Andy Brett; Treasurer, Michele Zimmerman; and Executive Director, Katherine Metrick.
Founded in 2000, the Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation has received charitable donations in excess of a million dollars. It is an independent, private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to enhance educational opportunities in the district’s schools and to recognize the superior achievements of district students and alumni.
The Foundation has raised more than $1,170,000 for scholarships and it also manages monies received through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program. The EITC Program enables the district to purchase technology equipment not covered by local tax dollars. Through the past year, those monies total more than $358,000 in donations.
If you or your company are interested in any of the programs funded or supported by the Foundation, contact their office at 610-683-7361 ext. 5105 or visit the Foundation website at www.kasdedfoundation.org.