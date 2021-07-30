The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation awarded the Emergency Services Award to Mitchell Brett.
“The Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation applauds Mitchell Brett for his dedication to our community,” said Foundation President Ben Haas. “He is an example of how young people can take an active role in their neighborhoods and plant the seeds for a lifetime of service. The Emergency Service Award is one of 43 awards given to graduating seniors this year, each one made possible by the overwhelming support we receive from our generous donors.”
The Emergency Service Award was created to honor a student who is an active volunteer in an emergency service within the Kutztown Area School District or who is pursuing a career in the same field. This award, alternatively, may be given to the son or daughter of an active firefighter or emergency provider within the Kutztown Area School District.
Mitchell Brett fits both award criteria, as he is the son of Kempton Fire Company's Fire Chief, Matthew Brett, as well as currently serving as a member of the Kempton Fire Company himself. Mitchell earned certifications in Firefighter 1, Hazardous Materials, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Vehicle Rescue Technician, First Aid & CPR.
In addition to the Emergency Service Award, Mitchell also received this year's Dean Danner award, the Kutztown Area Athlete Hall of Fame Award, the Schumaker Family Community Service Award, the David Haas Memorial Award, and the Judith L. Schwank Good Citizenship Award. In July, Mitchell earned the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout.
Actively involved in the Kutztown Area High School Track & Field and Cross Country teams, he culminated the 2021 season as team captain, with membership to the Pennsylvania All-State Team and a PIAA State 8th Place Medal win, both at the 1600 meter distance. During his four-year cross country career at KAHS, he became the only runner in Kutztown history to win three district championships (2018, 2019, and 2020 District III A Individual Champion) as well as the third runner in PIAA history to win three district championships. He received the 2020-2021 Outstanding Male Athlete and Senior Scholar Athlete.
Mitchell received an Army ROTC 4-Year Academic Scholarship, as well as Shippensburg's Coach's Scholarship and the Raider Success Scholarship. He will be a member of the Shippensburg Cross Country and Track Teams.