The Kutztown American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 hosted short services at the Veterans Memorial in the Kutztown Park, Fairview Cemetery and Hope Cemetery on Memorial Day.
"This Memorial Day morning was a success, the attendance was great at all three services. We received complementary remarks from those who attended. We’re very thankful the ceremonies were open to the publics," said American Legion Post Vice Commander Jim Schlegel.
The public was invited to all of the services provided they practice social distancing and wear masks.
The Legion and VFW opted to not sponsor a Memorial Day Parade this year.
"Since March of last year all the citizens of the world have had to deal with a deadly pandemic. The CDC and state and local governments had different ways to deal with it, therefore, it was tough for those of us who schedule, plan, and put into action the various events. Memorial Day celebrations for the most part is done by veterans’ groups such as the American Legion and VFWs across the land," said Schlegel.
Last year at the start of the pandemic, Schlegel said that Kutztown Legion and VFW, of which there are only 7 really active members, decided to have short, stop and honor services at the Kutztown Park, Hope and Fairview cemeteries.
The last time the Kutztown American Legion Post had a real face-to-face meeting was February of 2020. They had a parade permit in place for last year’s parade and the services of the Borough of Kutztown all lined up to close off the necessary streets. In addition, all the contacts had been made for the event, but the Legion and VFW were forced to cancel.
"This year, we called one another in February, to decide if we wanted to move forward with a parade and services. Since back in February no one knew for sure where we were headed with the pandemic, even with folks starting to get vaccinated, the decision was made not to hold the parade due to the still real possibility of spreading COVID," explained Schlegel. "This was a responsible decision from men who in their youth served this country to protect it from all enemies. We considered the decision not to have the parade a lifesaving decision."
"We did decide, at the very least, to have short services at Kutztown Park's Veterans Memorial, Fairview Cemetery, and Hope Cemetery as after all, Memorial Day is about honoring the fallen veterans of this country who gave their lives for our freedoms," he added.
Closer to Memorial Day, they considered attempting to have a parade but noted how the Berks County Armed Forces Parade was canceled and even some other community parades were also canceled.
"We decided to just have the services and invite the public to the services provided they social distance and wore masks."
Looking ahead to next year, in a few months the veterans’ groups will hopefully start to meet. Schlegel hopes to start to discuss future Memorial Day services.
"I hope to have a meeting that will include citizens of the community to join us in planning future Memorial Day events. I will be happy to show anyone the steps on how to do this," he said. "If it sounds like we're asking for help we are. Look for announcements in the not too distance future for when we start to plan next year’s Memorial Day events."
In addition to the parade and services, the veterans’ groups are responsible for getting the flags for all the local cemeteries from Kutztown to Kempton and many local family cemeteries in the Kutztown area.
"Thank you to the volunteers who every year help us with this honorable job," said Schlegel.