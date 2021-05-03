The Kutztown American Legion Post 480 and VFW Post 560 announced that they will not be sponsoring a Memorial Day Parade this year.
"The two organizations feel it is too risky to have a parade due to COVID still being a pandemic. This is a decision of the veterans groups and not the borough," said American Legion Post Vice Commander.
The two veterans group will hold short services at the Veterans Memorial in the Kutztown Park at 8 a.m., Fairview Cemetery at approximately 8:30 a.m. and Hope Cemetery at 9 a.m.
"Hopefully, the parade will return next year. We respectfully request that the public respects our decision and show understanding," said Schlegel.
The public is invited to all of the services provided they practice social distancing and wear masks.