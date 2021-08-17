Kutztown Middle schoolers found fun and friendships at Kutztown Area School District’s Science and Art Expedition summer camp.
“At KASD we were fortunate to have students learning in-person all year in 2020-21 so when it came time to identify extended learning opportunities for the summer, the focus was on community building and social engagement through learning,” said Kutztown Area School District Superintendent Christian T. Temchatin.
Kutztown Middle School science teacher Jenn Wyland and art teacher Kristen Tuerk developed the concept for the Science and Art Expedition.
"Channeling their dedication to students and their love of learning and teaching, they created the perfect experience allowing students to engage with science and art while just being kids as was so important entering the summer of 2021,” said Temchatin.
Two sessions were held at Kutztown Middle School, one in June and the other in August. Incoming 6th graders and graduating 8th graders participated in activities focused on the themes of Wonders of Water, Nature & Color, Nature Integration, and Wildlife.
“This has been the most exciting experience in a long time to see the smiles on our kids and how much fun they are having,” said Tuerk.
The summer camp stemmed from a grant for faculty to offer a program over the summer to bring students and faculty together in a non-school environment.
Tuerk and Wyland, who started teaching together at the Middle School 15 years ago, enlisted the help of Kutztown University student teacher Jesse Todero and a long list of volunteers: retired teachers, current teachers and community members.
“My personal experience is to work with my dearest friends in a setting of what my life revolves around, creating art and teaching others how to express themselves,” said Tuerk.
The purpose of this summer camp was to create relationships with peers and teachers in a fun-filled way through different opportunities with science and art experiences, said Wyland.
“Tying science and art together was one of our goals in establishing activities,” said Tuerk.
More than half of the students in the 2nd session were returning from the 1st session. Almost half of the registered students were virtual learners throughout the school year.
“Our first and foremost learning strategy was for kids to come out and be in-person and find new friendships and rekindle ones that were fragmented during the pandemic,” said Tuerk. “So many of our students were virtual while others were in school, not being able to communicate with each other. “
They also wanted to provide some fun experiences that did not mimic the structured school day.
“There was so much stress this past school year, and what better way to allow kids to just be kids,” said Tuerk. “My personal expectations as an art teacher was to teach kids that art is everywhere, and they can create things that are right in front of them in nature and tools that they might have at home.”
Each day of the camp, there were three activities.
Students engaged in art activities, including, but not limited to sketching, tye-dying, printmaking, and flower pounding. Scientific investigations surrounded the creek, building boats, water filtration, and camouflage critters. An entire session was all about water, in which the students collaboratively competed in relay races that ended with an epic water balloon battle.
“The students are learning 21st-century skills without even knowing about them,” said Wyland. “This whole summer camp is to further their compassion for each other while fully immersing themselves in subjects that lend themselves to one another — science and art. The blending of these two subjects allows the students to use both sides of their brains, the right and left hemispheres. And when these two subjects align, the possibilities are endless!”
Tuerk enjoyed watching the interactions between the campers and seeing them all have fun. Some of her favorite activities were tie-dying bandanas and flower pounding.
Retired Kutztown ag teacher Celeste Ball instructed on taking a flower and using a hammer to pound the flower to excrete dye onto the paper.
“The sound of 30 plus hammers on tables with students picking and choosing what flowers they were going to use was amazing,” said Tuerk.
“Education can mean different things! Part of the educational experience is to communicate, collaborate, create relationships and learn how to solve problems, all while having FUN!” said Wyland.
Tuerk said emphasized that volunteers made this camp function. She also recognized the following people for their contributions: Middle School Principal Jim Brown; school nurses Carol Fairchild, Vanessa Sherrer and Amanda Mauer and facilities personal Melissa Nolte, Richard Laubenstein, Kevin Conrad; janitorial staff Keith Guistwite, Lynn DeTurk and Susan Stauffer; KU photographer Andrew Russell in providing a visual representation of the event for the social media; and KU art education professor Carrie Nordlund.