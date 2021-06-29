Kutztown Community Partnership hosted the "Kutztown Made for Walking" Sunset Walk, a walk and networking outdoor event on June 23.
“During the COVID pandemic, I noticed more and more people walking the streets of Kutztown and enjoying the outdoors,” said Sandy Green, KCP community liaison. “KCP thought it would be great to start themed walks to get people out and about.”
The 64 people who registered for the event walked through Kutztown to a scenic view overlooking town. Participants were encouraged to place chairs and blankets at the end point in advance.
The walk started at three different locations in town and ended at 148 Alex Court where participants enjoyed wine and cheese tasting and networking with friends.
“This was a small fundraiser for Kutztown Community Partnership. The purpose was to create an enjoyable walk through our town and end up with one of the most beautiful views in Kutztown,” said Green. “It provided an opportunity for friends and family to walk together and for attendees to enjoy casual conversation in a beautiful setting.”
Green also hopes the event provided participants with an opportunity to share stories, to reconnect after many, many months of being isolated and to enjoy a sampling of wine from Weathered Vineyards, cheese from Haven Farmstead and the amazing view from the property of Joel, Dakota and Jack Seidel.
“It provided an opportunity for the community to walk together, talk together and gather together,” said Green. “This was the first themed walk that KCP sponsored and it definitely won't be the last.”
KCP would like to thank Joel, Dakota and Jack for the use of their property, Richard and Dana, owners of Weathered Vineyard and Steve Dougherty, owner of Haven Farmstead Cheese.