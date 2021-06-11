Kutztown School District continues the suspension of Equity Policy 832.
The School Board adopted Policy 832- Educational Equity in September 2020, creating an Equity Team. In April, a morning announcement by the Equity Team led to an outcry of community opposition. The board suspended the policy along with the team’s operation at its May 24 meeting.
At the June 7 meeting, residents spoke both for and against the Equity Policy, some complaining of Critical Race Theory being taught at Kutztown’s schools, with discussions becoming heated at times.
Opposed
Parent Jackie Bridges said the reason they refer to Critical Race Theory alongside the Equity Team is because of team members’ agendas and political views.
“You see how the Equity Team is being used to push a certain agenda on to our small children,” said Bridges, criticizing the morning announcement that taught guilt and victimhood.
Donna Feiertag, a special education educator for almost 25 years, said, “There is one race here and it is the human race… Stop making children feel bad and apologizing for who they are. The more emphasis you put on these concepts, ideas and theories, the more people don’t like one another.”
While every child is entitled to an equal education, she believes not all students will take the opportunities offered and not all will succeed.
Resident Jeri Sievert called for the Equity Team to be disbanded, the Anti-Racist Climate resolution revoked and the Equity Policy not to be rewritten or changed at all.
“We want this toxic, racist, political propaganda revoked,” she said.
In Favor
Parent Robyn Underwood does not see the issues that have been brought up mentioned in the policy and believes parents are not opposed to the policy itself.
She heard from her children and friends about instances of kids being unkind to each other, using inappropriate words and making fun of others for their gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, body size and whatever makes them individuals.
“I know that there were faculty and employees present and did nothing about it,” said Underwood. “We need to assure our children that they are going to have a place where they can learn and feel safe. That is in this policy.”
Parent Mike Erdman said having conversations with children about these issues enhances their view of the world and makes them better future citizens.
“Preventing exposure of our children to these equity concepts, whether out of fear, anger or misguided ideas, you are only impeding their future success, not protecting them from a future that is already going to move on without those who want to tether themselves to the past,” said Erdman.
Parent Julie Palkendo said the comments expressed do not represent the entire school district.
“It would be wise to not react or respond to appease those that are the loudest. It is clear that there is much listening and discussing that needs to be done,” she said. “It’s not necessarily about having a problem; it’s about preventing problems.”
Parent Steven Schnell said the Equity Policy was the right thing to do and that much of the public discussion has been driven by misunderstandings of what the policy really is and does.
“The waters have been muddied by irrelevant discussions of Critical Race Theory and of absurd conspiracy claims of Marxist indoctrination. Quite frankly, dragging in national cultural war issues driven by the outrage machines of social media into our local decision making is harmful to our kids and it’s harmful to our community,” he said.
Schnell agrees that the Equity Team should be reconfigured to include a broader range of community voices. He agrees that morning announcements are not an appropriate or effective way to bring about discussions which also need to be age appropriate and properly contextualized.
“Plugging our ears and pretending that we don’t have problems while never listening to the voices of affected groups does not change this. I believe in this country and I believe in its ideals and it’s our responsibility to make sure that we live up to them. It’s our responsibility as a school district to … ensure that none of our students fall through the cracks,” said Schnell. “Equity is not just a racial issue, as it seems to have been made into here. It means that each of our students is helped in ways that enable them to reach their potential and that each of them have a welcoming educational environment.”
The Vote
The board approved continuing the policy suspension by a 6 to 3 vote. A motion by Michelle R. Batz to also vote on revoking the policy at the next meeting failed to pass with a 4 to 5 vote.
“We clearly have very polarized views in the community and it’s our job as the school board to hear both sides and ultimately to do what’s best for our children,” said Batz. “If we continue just to suspend each time that still hangs there and what we really need to do is evaluate what we need for our students. By starting from scratch and understanding where the problems lie within our district, then we can build a policy if we need it if existing policies don’t already cover the issues that are uncovered.”
Batz said she would have changed her vote in September if she had known the implications of the terminology then.
“We owe it to ourselves as a board to understand what the problems of our district, whether it’s influence from our community, the broader society, whatever it may be and figure out where we have problems and then address those,” she said. “We have all these programs; we really support our students in the best way possible so if there are things that our students are missing, we need to identify that. I firmly believe that we do have the obligation as a board to start there and understand what we are truly solving that we are not already providing for our students.”
Board member Michael J. Hess fully believes in the policy, but felt the best step forward is to revoke and to bring the community back together to build something everyone can agree on.
“The issue is now becoming the issue; we’re not really discussing the policy,” said Hess. “We’re more worried about the issues around the policy and that does us no good as a school district.”
Board member Dennis S. Ritter opposed revoking and wants to see better implementation. “In the best interest of our students and our community, it is not about the many things I heard talked about tonight.”
Board President Karl H. Nolte III believes approving the policy was a mistake, the rollout inappropriate and suggested the Policy & Curriculum Committee draft a new policy from a different starting point through a different lens that has more involvement from the community, board and administration.
Board member Alan J. Darion said the district is not teaching CRT, contrary to parent complaints. The problem is not the policy but implementation “by sound bites on a morning announcement.”
A teacher for 32 years, he said kids hear about half of what is said and understand even less. Without question and answer, without discussion, everyone’s going to hear something different. “Many kids are going to get the wrong message.”
Darion wants better implementation and an expansion of the Equity Team to include differing points of view.
Board member Caecilia Holt said the policy was on the agenda and discussed at meetings prior to approval; “It was not a secret.”
The goals of the policy state, “to prioritize the principle of educational equity through the fair and just allocation of resources, opportunities and treatment of students based upon each individual student’s needs. I think that’s pretty important.”
Holt does not agree there is a problem with implementation, just a problem with one activity by the Equity Team.
Revoking without replacing the policy sets a bad precedent, she said.
Critical Race Theory
Nolte said that whether the board believes the intent of Policy 832 was to teach CRT at KSD or not, there appears to be some tenets of CRT that were shared, in particular in the announcements made at the elementary school level.
“Critical Race Theory is a prejudicial ideological tool rather than an educational tool and should not be taught at Kutztown Area School District as a way to teach students to judge individuals based on sex, race, ethnicity and national origin,” he said.
He motioned that administration develop a policy banning teaching the concept of CRT including but limited to the concepts of white privilege and white guilt and the separation of citizens into classes of oppressors and oppressed.
This would not ban teaching what CRT is but it would ban teaching children to feel white privilege or be oppressed.
“I can see complaints being made that are unfounded. I can see complaints that are founded right now. You’re using words and terms that need a more complex definition,” said Darion, opposing a ban.
Holt has an issue with banning anything from a curriculum. “We adopt a curriculum of what we do teach; we don’t ban things.”
“We’re going to be constantly chasing our tail if we get into the habit of talking about not doing something," said Hess. "It’s in line with trying to prove a negative. I think we would then be trying to come up with policies of things we don’t do. We should make policies for things we are going to do.”
Board member Eric Johnson agreed. “I think we should focus on what we want to do.”
The motion to revoke failed to pass with a 3 to 6 vote.
The next school board meeting is 7:30 p.m. on June 21 at the Middle School and via Zoom.