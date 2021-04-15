Kutztown University senior Jamie Sterner's design has been selected as the winner of Goodwill Keystone Area's Bag Design Contest.
Her winning design will be featured in Goodwill's reusable bag collection in Fall 2021 in their retail stores.
In addition to being featured on Goodwill's bag, Sterner received a $200 gift card to a Goodwill Keystone Area retail store, will have her artwork featured on the Goodwill website and displayed in their spring newsletter.
Sterner, a native of Muncy, Pa., and Muncy High School, is a Dean's List student and is set to graduate this May with a degree in communication design.