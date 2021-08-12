Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit a Biblical Outdoor Marketplace from 29 A.D.?
Children attending St. Paul's U.C.C. and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kutztown's combined Vacation Bible School program experienced just that.
Approximately 50 adult and youth helpers joined forces to lead an exciting adventure for 47 local children who joined mixed-age Tribes, dressed in tunics, explored Jewish religion and culture in the 1st century, and travelled throughout the marketplace experiencing life long ago.
Marketplace shops included fabric arts, leatherlore, rope making, candle making, jewelry, carpentry, metal work, pottery, baking and spices & herbs. Bible drama explored five of the Miracles and Parables of the Bible, one each night.
Due to COVID safety protocols, both churches wanted to provide the safest possible VBS alternative, so this completely outdoor program was designed. Offering that was collected each night was donated to Friend, Inc. Community Services to support the work they do with children and families in community.