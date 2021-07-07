Kutztown Borough recently received a Green Light-Go grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for traffic safety improvements, which complements Kutztown’s walkable community project funded by a Multimodal Transportation grant awarded in April.
“Kutztown welcomes this grant so we can modernize our traffic control system and hopefully keep everyone on the streets safe,” said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.
Three municipalities in Berks County received Green Light-Go grant funding totaling more than $780,000, announced Sen. Judy Schwank on Wednesday, July 7.
Kutztown received $40,054 for replacing four traffic signal controllers, upgrading to LED signal indications through the borough, and traffic signal retiming.
Shillington received $320,911 for replacing ten traffic signal controllers, upgrading to video detection, and optimizing traffic signal timing along the Lancaster Avenue corridor.
Wyomissing received $420,384 for upgrading 21 traffic signal controller assemblies.
“Local officials know better than anyone what their residents want,” said Schwank in the announcement. “All three municipalities receiving Green Light-Go funding recognized the need to improve traffic safety. Our citizens want to be sure the roads and intersections they use for their daily commutes are equipped with the latest advancements in traffic safety. The funding award will help make sure that is the case in each of these communities.”
Also receiving the Green Light-Go grant include Sinking Springs Borough receiving $276,664 for replacing the traffic signal as part of the Penn-Columbia-Cacoosing Intersection Improvement Project and Spring Township receiving $518,310.04 for replacing six traffic signal controllers, replacing LED indications, installing pedestrian signals, emergency vehicle pre-emption, and traffic signal retiming along the Penn Avenue corridor.
According to a PennDOT release, Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be used for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to LED installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
This is the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.
Kutztown Borough has committed to a $10,000 match for the Green Light-Go grant.
Kutztown Borough Manager Gabriel Khalife said the funds will be used to upgrade the borough’s traffic signalization to improve traffic flow and safety for motorists and pedestrian traffic for Kutztown’s residents, the downtown and Kutztown Area School District and Kutztown University students.
“Funds will be utilized to improve our traffic control and traffic movement, which will include the coordination of traffic signalization and timing and pedestrian traffic crossing safety,” said Khalife.
Traffic signals included in the project are located on West Main Street at the intersections of College Boulevard, Whiteoak Street, Noble Street, Constitution Boulevard and Willow Street.
“Kutztown Borough would like to thank Sen. Schwank for her support, as well as Rep. Gary Day, and for their continued support and commitment to the Borough. This grant will complement the recently awarded Multimodal Transportation grant project area,” said Khalife.
In April, the Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded Kutztown a $674,844 grant on for a Multimodal Transportation project that will focus on making Kutztown a walkable community.
Khalife said the Multimodal Transportation grant funds will improve pedestrian safety, access and walkability of Kutztown while connecting pedestrians to the Borough’s parks, walking trails and the downtown and install ADA improvements and crosswalks through the project area.
"The grant will assist in achieving a significant amount of the needed improvements and enhancements to make a lot of pedestrian areas ADA compliant and accessible," said Khalife about the Multimodal Transportation grant.
This project is anticipated to start in 2021 and be completed in 2022.
"The goal of this project is to promote Kutztown Borough as a pedestrian friendly and walkable community, improve ADA accessibility and connect residents, the community and visitor with our recreation, parks and downtown areas," said Khalife.