Dementia Friends Pennsylvania named Crystal Yunginger the Dementia Friends Champion for May.
Yunginger’s life experience has made her a passionate advocate for serving people affected by dementia. She’s been involved with Dementia Friendly Lancaster since early 2019 and stepped in as a part time coordinator in September 2020. Yunginger is a certified rehabilitation registered nurse; she also minored in gerontology in college.
Since starting in the role of part time coordinator, Yunginger has been building awareness for dementia in Lancaster County by connecting with Dementia Friends Pennsylvania and Dementia Friendly America. She’s led numerous online informational sessions, helping people in Lancaster County become dementia friends.
Yunginger will host the next virtual Dementia Friends Information Session on Wednesday, June 2 from 7 to 8 a.m.
“I encourage all Lancaster County residents to join the virtual event to learn more about dementia and helping people who are living with it in our community,” she said.
Dementia Friends is an initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia, aiming to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease. By participating in the Information Session, attendees will learn about dementia and the small ways they can help and become a Dementia Friend. From telling friends about the program to visiting someone living with dementia, every action counts.
Approximately 400,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer's and related dementias.
Anyone interested in attending the Dementia Friends Session can register online at www.dementiafriendspa.org/dementia-friends-information-session.
To learn more about Dementia Friendly Lancaster, visit www.dementiafriendlylancaster.org or contact Yunginger at 717-487-6223.