Youth ages 8-18 (as of Jan.1, 2021) are invited to learn some new recipes and art styles in a virtual 4-H Summer Day Camp! Opportunities for learning about and making Pennsylvania Dutch Foods and Folk Art styles like tole painting, quilting, and Fraktur writing.
The camp will run for four days, Monday through Thursday, June 28 to July 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
This camp is free to currently enrolled 4-H members, and only $25 for new 4-H members.
Registration ends June 11 at https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/folk-art.
Many educational and fun activities are offered by 4-H in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, 4-H is coordinated by Penn State Cooperative Extension through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 4-H programs are open to all youths regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or disability. For more information about the above events or other 4-H activities, call the 4-H office in Lancaster County at 717-394-6851 or email lancasterext@psu.edu.