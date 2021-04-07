Leesport Borough Councilman David J. Reimer Sr. recently earned his Certified Borough Official credential from the Pennsylvania State Association of Borough. Reimer is the first Leesport Borough official to attain this credential in the 22 year history of the program.
“I invested a great deal of time to complete this professional development program and I learned a lot,” said Reimer.
By striving to learn the most up-to-date information straight from government leaders and agencies, Councilman Reimer said he attained valuable knowledge and strong ideas for Leesport.
“I am committed to serving our borough and it is an honor to do so as a councilman,” he said.
The CBO Program, is a voluntary educational achievement program for borough officials. It is designed to promote continuing education for borough officials and excellence in local government service. The CBO designation signifies a commitment to education, leadership, and staying informed on important issues that affect borough communities.