About 100 community members attended the Leesport Memorial Day ceremony at the Walter A. Pearson Memorial in the Leesport playground.
During a “Tribute to the Fallen,” Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach recited the poem “In Flanders Fields.”
The names of fallen soldiers in World War I and World War II were presented.
Wreaths were laid by the historical society, Leesport Borough Council, Leesport Fire Company, the Patriotic Order Sons of America and a host of other civic organizations.