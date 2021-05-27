Kutztown Borough Council approved presenting the Life Saving Award to a Kutztown Borough Police Patrol Officer during Kutztown Borough Council's virtual meeting on May 20.
“The awards review board has recommended that Kutztown Borough Police Department Patrol Officer Robert Hriczko, Jr. be awarded the Life Saving Award for performing an act in the line of duty,” said Mayor Jim Schlegel, reading the resolution.
Schlegel said that the recognition of police officers is done by awards. Standard operating procedure requires that Borough Council affirm by resolution the recommendation by the awards review board to recognize Hriczko for life-saving actions in response to a choking incident on April 19 during which he dislodged an object that prevented an individual from being able to breathe.
Council unanimously approved the resolution.
Previously, Hriczko also received the Life Saving Award on Sept. 17, 2019.
In other news, Council accepted with regret Karen Feridun’s resignation from the Planning Commission, effective immediately.
Planning Commission Chairperson Frederick Englehardt read a letter thanking Feridun, “one of their most valued members,” for her years of service.
Feridun served multiple terms beginning in 2009, serving as both chair and vice chair for several years. She also served as a member of the Environmental Advisory Committee from 2010 to 2014.
“Her expertise and environmental advocacy and protecting the interest of communities along with her thoughtfulness and good humor were true assets to the Planning Commission,” said Englehardt. “Miss Feridun’s years of dedication to our community are to be commended. Kutztown functions in part due the hard work and dedication of individuals who volunteer their time and talents to the many needs of our small borough. Miss Feridun’s dedication to Kutztown stands as an example for others to follow. We thank Miss Feridun again for her service and wish her the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.”
Englehardt said Feridun will be missed.
“She indeed will be missed,” said Council President Kevin Snyder.
Council Vice President Derek Mace and Council member Amanda Raudenbush both previously served with Feridun on the Planning Commission.
“She was a pleasure to work with,” said Raudenbush.
“She’s got big shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” added Snyder.
Her resignation leaves a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
Other vacancies include Code Appeals Board, Zoning Hearing Board, Housing License Appeals Board, Environmental Advisory Commission, and Telecommunications Advisory Commission.
Snyder encourages community members to volunteer. For more information about the boards and commissions, visit the borough website.