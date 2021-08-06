Longswamp Township celebrated its first Christmas in July, dedicating a new Christmas tree in memory of the late Steve Wyka for his service to the township.
The Parks and Recreation committee, volunteers and Longswamp Township Supervisors Mike Sacks and Don Hickman dedicated the new Christmas tree in memory of Steve Wyka for his “dedicated service and unwavering commitment to Longswamp Township.”
Wyka was township supervisor Jan. 3, 2006 to Jan. 1, 2018 and township administrator Dec. 13, 2012 to July 5, 2021. He died on July 5, one month and a day before his scheduled retirement date on Aug. 6.
Held at Longswamp Park on July 24, the Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation Committee event featured Christmas in July activities including Christmas Bingo for children, snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy.
Children also enjoyed free cookies and homemade peppermint ice cream with chocolate pieces. Each child received a candy cane with a letter from Santa Claus.
The event concluded with everyone watching the movie “A Muppet Christmas Carol.”