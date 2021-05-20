Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation hosts the 3rd Annual Swamp Fest at Longswamp Community Park at 1112 State Street in Mertztown on Saturday, June 12, at 7:30 a.m. until dark.
“Come out and get your fill of the 5 F's: Family, Fun, Food, Facts and Fireworks!” said Mike Sacks, Longswamp Township Board of Supervisors and Township Parks and Recreation Board member (BOS representative). “Starts with a Mush Ball Tournament, Historical Scavenger Hunt, Crafters Row, hot and cold food, kids’ activities, Car, Truck , Tractor and Bike Show.”
The Swamp Fest fun continues in the afternoon with live music by James Supra Band and The Large Flowerheads.
There will be children’s activities, a craft fair, food vendors, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary raptors, Lions Club Sight Mobile, Berks County Sheriff K9 Unit, American flag retirement ceremony, and the crowd favorite, Longswamp Township Historical Society Historic Scavenger Hunt, Swamp Monster and Toad Costume Contest for ages 0 to 17 years old as well as Swamp Fest buttons, magnets and mirrors.
“Come out and help support your local non-profit organizations while having a well-deserved good time,” said Sacks.
Stop by the township outdoor tent for a free copy of the 2021 edition of the "Longswamp Township Road Ramble," which features the once prominent Trexler family. The route will pass by their places of residence, a.k.a. mansions and the locations of their former business operations in the township. The "Village" series of booklets will be available for sale, as will Longswamp Township t-shirts and other merchandise. Also there will be a raffle for great prizes. Bagged snacks will be available for purchase. All proceeds to benefit the Longswamp Township Historical Society.
The night ends with fireworks.
Follow the CDC requirements when social distancing cannot be obtained.