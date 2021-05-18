Morgantown, Berks County, resident Lionel Phoenix McCulloch was honored with the Madeleine Wing Adler Emerging Leader Award on April 29 during the West Chester University annual student leadership awards ceremony, this year aired as a pre-recorded live streaming event.
McCulloch, who attended the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School and Center for Performing and Fine Arts during his high school career, is a sophomore at WCU.
When WCU closed to "in person learning" in March, 2020, McCulloch was a freshman theatre major who was also working on the sports section of The Serpentine Yearbook. In his sophomore year McCulloch added a second major, media and culture, and is also a minor in computer science.
Due to the University’s move to remote learning, most of the staff of the 2020 yearbook were unable to continue on staff. McCulloch stepped up and offered to finish the book. He was named Editor in Chief, and he laid out the book and got it to press, just a few weeks late. He was named Editor again for the 2020-21 school year, and was nominated for his leadership in building a small team of eight members, and finding and gathering photographs despite West Chester’s remote learning approach to education this year.
In addition to working on the yearbook, McCulloch was asked to be Lead Editor on the school’s first remote theatre production, Unmute Yourself. He was awarded a Special Achievement award for his work on this project from the KCACTF Region 2 Invited Productions Awards (the ceremony will take place on May 22, 2021).
The success of that project garnered McCulloch an invitation to edit a project for the Delaware Theater Company’s Delaware Young Playwrights Festival remote production.
In addition, McCulloch’s play, The Cheat Code, written in his Fall Playwrighting class, was chosen for inclusion in the school’s annual Student Written One Act Play Festival, and the play was subsequently edited for film and submitted for inclusion in the WCU Online Film Festival.
Throughout the year, McCulloch has worked two part-time jobs while attending school to pay for his tuition and books, while doing all of his extra curricular projects and maintaining a 3.86 GPA.
Lionel lives in Morgantown with his parents, Gavin and Aileen McCulloch, and his brother Tiernan. McCulloch was nominated for the award by his Serpentine Yearbook Club Advisor, Ilknur Sancack-Marusa, and English professor at WCU.
“In addition to thanking my parents for being so supportive and teaching me to never give up, I just want to say thank you to the parents of Casey Feldman,” said McCulloch, who was named the recipient of the Casey Feldman scholarship through the Greater Philadelphia Cappies Awards in 2019.
“Not only did they provide me with funds to help with tuition for my freshman year, but hearing about all Casey did before she was 21, really inspired me to put my best efforts out there in her memory when I started at college. When things got tough, I wasn’t going to quit. “
Casey Feldman, an actress and Cappies critic, was tragically killed by a distracted driver. The Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation honors students who have a combined love of theatre and journalism with a scholarship in her name. Information on donating to the foundation can be found at https://www.caseyfeldmanfoundation.org/
The Madeleine Wing Adler Emerging Leader award focuses on the first year or second year student leader (student with less than 60 credits) who has shown the most promise of leadership. The promise could be displayed through leadership roles or active participation in student organizations, academia, or service. This award was named to honor this student-centered former President of West Chester University. A full list of 20/21 Leadership award recipients can be found at https://www.wcupa.edu/_services/STU/studentLeadershipInvolvement/awards.aspx.