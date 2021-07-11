The motorcyclist critically injured in a crash on the westbound Route 422 bypass in Exeter Township at Perkiomen Avenue has died, officials said.
Anthony Rota, 22, of Boyertown was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 9, by staff at Reading Hospital, according to acting Berks County Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach.
The cause of death was head injuries and the manner of death was accidental, Hollenbach said.
Rota is the 18th traffic death in 2021 in Berks County.
Rota's crash was Thursday, July 8, shortly before 9 a.m.
Police reported that witnesses said his sports-type motorcycle was westbound at a high speed when Rota lost control and the cycle struck the right guide rail.
Police said he was wearing a helmet.
The crash closed the westbound lanes of the bypass for several hours.